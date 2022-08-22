Laura Whitmore quits as host of Love Island

22 August 2022, 20:40 | Updated: 22 August 2022, 20:45

Laura Whitmore announced she is stepping down as host of Love Island
Laura Whitmore announced she is stepping down as host of Love Island. Picture: ITV/Instagram - Laura Whitmore
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Laura Whitmore has announced she will not be hosting the next series of Love Island.

Laura Whitmore, 37, has quit as host of Love Island.

The TV presenter announced the news on Monday evening, telling her fans she knows "they'll be in safe hands".

Laura, who is married to Love Island narrator Iain Sterling, explained her decision was made due to "certain element of the show" which she has "found very difficult" and that "cannot be changed".

One of the issues she stated was flying back and forth to South Africa, where the winter series of Love Island will be set.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page, Laura wrote: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

"There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline."

Laura Whitmore has hosted Love Island for three series now
Laura Whitmore has hosted Love Island for three series now. Picture: ITV

Following Laura's announcement, ITV2 issued their own statement which read: "Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

"We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."

In the announcement, Laura said she 'hopes' she did the late Caroline Flack 'proud'
In the announcement, Laura said she 'hopes' she did the late Caroline Flack 'proud'. Picture: Getty

Laura first stepped in as a replacement for Caroline Flack back in 2019, and continued to host the show after Caroline died in 2020.

At the time of taking over, Laura said in a statement: "Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend.

"We've spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I've watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice."

She added: "Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I've never been to a Love Island villa, and I can't wait to get in there to meet all the new Islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me… not a chance!"

