Love Island The Experience: Dates and where to get tickets for Brighton and Liverpool

5 July 2019, 22:25

Fans of the show are buzzing to experience life as an islander
Fans of the show are buzzing to experience life as an islander. Picture: ITV
By Mared Parry

Love Island: The Experience is BACK and will be coming to two UK cities so fans of the show can have a go at being an islander.

If you applied for Love Island but never got in and therefore didn't get to experience the luxury ITV2 villa, do not worry, as the Love Island Experience will (almost) make you feel like you're part of the fun.

From important dates to the cost of tickets, here's all you need to know about Love Island: The Experience.

You'll be able to watch the drama unfold in a villa just like the one on TV
You'll be able to watch the drama unfold in a villa just like the one on TV. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island The Experience?

The experience is in partnership with Luna Cinema and Heart's sister brand, Capital FM and will visit two cities in the UK this summer - Brighton and Liverpool.

It allows fans of the show to gather together to watch that night's episode while they experience life as a true islander.

They can all gather round the fire pit and pose in the beach hut for snaps as well as enjoy plenty of food and drink.

There will also be appearances from a number of different ex-islanders, so keep an eye out.

What dates is it on for?

Things will kick off on July 19, which is when Brighton Beach will start hosting the event.

It will then run on every day until July 29, which is when the final will be.

Liverpool's Chavasse Park in Liverpool One will also be home to the incredible experience from July 24-29, meaning that it'll run at both places for the last week.

Where can I buy tickets from?

Tickets start from just under £20 and are available on the official site.

They can also be grabbed on the See Tickets website.

