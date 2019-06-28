Love Island first look: Lucie confesses feelings for Tommy ahead of Casa Amor split

Tonight's episode will be jam-packed full of drama. Picture: ITV

Casa Amor is back and it's set to massively shake things up on tonight's show, here's the first look for episode 23.

Tonight's episode of Love Island sees the return of everyone's favourite halfway twist: Casa Amor.

But that's not the only dramatic part of the episode, as feelings are starting to develop between Lucie and Tommy.

Casa Amor is BACK and guess who's excited?! Picture: ITV

After Lucie made a "never say never" when asked by Anton what was going on between her and Tommy a few days ago, Anton pulls her to the side for a chat about that comment.

Lucie explains: "“I respect Molly and I respect Tommy, I can see they clearly like each other… But then I said to the girls, I have been best friends with guys and then I’ve dated one of them. It’s happened. I’m not going to lie.

"But at the same time when you get moments like this, you feel like you don’t know where you’re going to go and if I feel like I left and had never said anything, I would feel regret.”

Anton wants to know what Lucie is thinking about the whole Tommy situation. Picture: ITV

Lucie pulls Tommy for a chat after she speaks to Anton about her feelings toward the boxer, but what will she say? Picture: ITV

Although she explains to Anton she doesn't want to hurt Molly-Mae's feelings, she also thinks that if she doesn't do it there and then when she has the courage to, she never will.

Anton agrees, and says "You should let him know, do it… I think it’s worth saying to him that you do feel a certain way. What’s the worst that can happen?”

We'll have to tune in tonight to see if Lucie actually tells Tommy how she's feeling.

In other Love Island news, Maura is OBVIOUSLY over the moon about Casa Amor.

The boys will all head out for a lads' day, not knowing six girls will be waiting for them. Picture: ITV

The islanders are all relaxing in the garden the next day when the guys receive a text, telling the boys they're going for a lad's day out.

They all enjoy a relaxing day but back at the villa the girls find out the news they're heading to Casa Amor, and they're all ecstatic.

Maura says in the Beach Hut: "Last night I was convinced I was definitely going home and now today, I’m going to Casa Amor to meet a bunch of new hunky, fit lads… Just get me out of here now because I’m ready for all the men.”

Maura is very excited to receive the text saying they're heading to Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Anna and Maura celebrate the news. Picture: ITV

And Lucie seems to have moved on from Tommy as she says: "We are going to Casa Amor, I actually can’t believe it. I’m single."

Anna is also unsure about hers and Jordan Hames' future: “I think Casa Amor is a huge test for me and Jordan, this is the time where I’m going to find out whether he does really like me because he’s not very vocal about it.

The new boys will seriously shake things up. Picture: ITV

"Also it’s a time where I find out whether I like him enough as well for my head not to be turned so it’s a huge test.”

And it looks like Anna's head WAS turned as she has her eye on pro basketball player Ovie, which is good considering he's said in his entry interview that she's been the one he's after since the beginning.

The boys will also have a huge surprise when they return to the villa and see six new girls there waiting for them.