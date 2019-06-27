Who is Marvin Brooks? 29-year-old Love Island star and Harry Redknapp’s personal trainer

27 June 2019, 22:15 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 22:16

Marvin Brooks is one of the six new boys set to enter Love Island's Casa Amor.
The 29-year-old personal trainer and ex royal navy officer from Bournemouth wants to find someone he's smitten with

Marvin Brooks is one of the six new boys to join the Love Island line-up as Casa Amor opens its doors.

The 29-year-old from Bournemouth is no stranger to the celeb circuit, counting I'm A Celeb winner Harry Redknapp as one of his clients, but his brush with fame hasn't helped him find The One.

Admitting he's spent the last 12 years trying to find someone he's smitten with, this picky personal trainer is well and truly on the hunt for love.

Here's everything you need to know about Marvin.

The 29-year-old is the personal trainer to I'm A Celeb winner Harry Redknapp.
Who is Marvin Brooks and how old is he?

Marvin Brooks is a 29-year-old personal trainer and ex royal navy officer from Bournemouth.

The fitness enthusiast claims he's entering the Love Island villa because he's an 8.7 out of 10 and thinks it'll be a good test to go up against "other good looking lads".

He describes himself as "very ambitious" and says he's always straight up with his feelings.

"I’m always very honest, even if that might be controversial. I speak my mind, but that can upset people sometimes.

"I am very quick to judge, and sometimes do that too quickly. I’m not very empathetic either," he explained.

How does Marvin know Harry Redknapp?

Marvin's claim to fame is that he is the personal trainer to football legend and I'm A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp.

Based in the exclusive area of Sandbanks, where Harry lives with his wife Sandra, the sporty singleton works with a string of private clients to help them achieve their fitness goals.

What's Marvin’s Instagram handle?

You can catch a glimpse of Marvin's beachside life via his Instagram @marvinbrooks.

As you would expect, he trains a lot, travels just as much and whips his six-pack out at every single opportunity.

What has Marvin said about going into the Love Island villa?

Marvin is looking forward to romancing the girls in the villa, setting his sights on three of the Islanders already, but he's also keen to get to know the boys.

He said: "I like Michael – he’s a really relaxed guy, not too big headed. Also Tommy seems very genuine.

"Danny might be a bit boring and Curtis irritates me."

The PT also revealed that he's happy to step on people's toes if he finds someone he likes.

He added: "I am competitive so if I feel like I need to do what I need to do to find someone then I will."

What is Marvin's type and who does he have his eye on?

Marvin likes women who are "ambitious, cultured and loyal" and but isn't into anyone "acting stupid" or "playing the fool".

When it comes to the girls on the show, he's not shy in admitting a couple of them have already caught his attention.

"Anna has definitely caught my eye but then recently Lucie has as I feel like she’s very similar to me in the sense that if she doesn’t want to hang around with a group she won’t force herself to do, which I’ve admired.

"I have also only seen a brief bit of Arabella but definitely her!"

