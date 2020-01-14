Why did Ollie Williams leave Love Island? Reasons for the toff islander's departure

14 January 2020, 15:59 | Updated: 14 January 2020, 16:01

The beefy islander has called it quits already
The beefy islander has called it quits already. Picture: Instagram

The posh islander got off to a rather rocky start but no one saw this coming so soon!

Ollie Williams has left the Love Island villa and will be flying back from Cape Town to Britain very soon, only a few days after the show has kicked off.

But what was his reason for leaving and why so soon? We reveal all we know...

Why did Ollie Williams leave Love Island?

Although many have speculated that the posh islander's decision to leave was related to his hunting pictures, that have gone viral and been widely criticised.

However, ITV has already released a statement on why the reality star decided to call it quits.

A Love Island Spokesperson said: Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa."

Explaining his reasons for leaving, Ollie said in the Beach Hut: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else…

"I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

"At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love.

" If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The former islander has spoken out about Ollie's safety

Ollie Williams should be concerned 'for his own safety' says former Love Island star
Ollie Williams has left the Love Island villa for his ex girlfriend

Ollie Williams ex-girlfriend: Who is the Love Island star's ex who made him quit the show?
Ollie Williams quits Love Island after three days in the villa

Ollie Williams quits Love Island after three days in the villa
See inside Rochelle and Marvin's family life

Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes family life as sister Sophie Piper goes on Love Island
Fancy getting naked on TV? read on...

Naked Attraction is looking for new contestants to bare all on TV

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has issued a warning for those in their overdrafts

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to people currently in their overdrafts

Lifestyle

The cute video shows a part of the family's daily fun

Stacey Solomon shares adorable video of Joe Swash playing with baby Rex

Celebrities

There is more bad weather on the way

UK weather: Snow and heavy rain to cause travel chaos as Storm Brendan brings 121mph gales

Lifestyle

Join Nicola Bonn as she meets some of the most influential people in the beauty market

Get the latest beauty news and interviews with The Outspoken Beauty podcast
Sue Radford has opened up about her 22nd pregnancy

Mum-of-21 Sue Radford opens up about medical concerns during 22nd pregnancy

Lifestyle