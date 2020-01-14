Why did Ollie Williams leave Love Island? Reasons for the toff islander's departure

The beefy islander has called it quits already. Picture: Instagram

The posh islander got off to a rather rocky start but no one saw this coming so soon!

Ollie Williams has left the Love Island villa and will be flying back from Cape Town to Britain very soon, only a few days after the show has kicked off.

But what was his reason for leaving and why so soon? We reveal all we know...

Why did Ollie Williams leave Love Island?

Although many have speculated that the posh islander's decision to leave was related to his hunting pictures, that have gone viral and been widely criticised.

However, ITV has already released a statement on why the reality star decided to call it quits.

A Love Island Spokesperson said: Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa."

Explaining his reasons for leaving, Ollie said in the Beach Hut: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else…

"I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

"At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love.

" If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them."