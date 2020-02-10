Rebecca, Jordan, Nas and Eva dumped from Love Island villa after they're voted the least popular couples

Nas, Eva, Jordan and Rebecca were voted off tonight. Picture: ITV

The pair faced a public vote and they didn't luck out, meaning they were sent packing from the South African villa.

Tonight's episode of Love Island saw a shock double dumping, which really shook up the villa.

After the islanders faced a public vote, Laura Whitmore touched down in South Africa and strutted in to tell the contestants what their fate was.

The pair (at the back of the picture) were dumped tonight. Picture: ITV

Viewers of the show were given the option to vote for their favourite couples, and Jordan Waobikeze, 24, and Rebecca Gormely, 21, were chucked off the island.

Nas Majeed, 23, and Eva Zapico, 21, were also dumped, which was possibly one of the most unexpected dumping, as Nas was favourite to win last week.

Jordan came onto the show last week when he was introduced as one of the Casa Amor bombshell boys.

Geordie girl Rebecca instantly took a fancy to the hunky Londoner as soon as she laid eyes on him, and they seemed happy.

Jordan and Rebecca fell head over heels for eachother. Picture: ITV

However, they weren't enough to win the public's support, after failing to gain enough of their support on the Love Island app last night.

When asked what she thought about coupling up with Jordan straight away, Rebecca said: "As soon as I saw the guys coming in, Jordan was the first guy I clocked and I thought he’s a bit of me.

"When I was asking him what his type was, everything he was saying was literally me. We got on straight away.

"Everyone was like you’re married off and I was like, ‘Hold on a minute, I am not married off. It’s been a couple of days.’

"Yes, I kissed him on the first day and things went quick, but I had to take a step back.

"Because everyone had married us off, I didn’t even get a chance to crack on with any of the lads, he didn’t get a chance to crack on with any of the other girls."