Sean Paul net worth: How much is the rapper worth as he enters the Love Island villa?

How much is rapper Sean Paul worth as he enters the Love Island villa? Picture: ITV/PA

Sean Paul will enter the Love Island villa tonight for a special one-off appearance.

Sean Paul will enter the Love Island villa in Friday night's episode, following the shocking fallout after Casa Amor.

To lift the contestants spirits – most importantly Shaughna and Demi – Sean Paul will perform for the villa during their reuniting party.

But how much is Sean Paul worth, and what is his net worth?

Sea Paul rose to fame in the 90s before going solo in 2000. Picture: PA

Sean Paul, 47, is estimated to be worth around £9 million.

The rapper, singer and songwriter has made his millions through record sales and tours around the world following the success of hits such as Get Busy, Temperature and Baby Boy.

Sean first found fame with the Dutty Cup Crew in the 90s, before he went solo in 2000.

Sean Paul, 47, is estimated to be worth around £9 million. Picture: ITV

His first album, Stage One, was released in 2000, followed by Dutty Rock in 2002 and The Trinity in 2005.

In 2012, Sean Paul released Tomahawk Technique, followed by Full Frequency in 2014.

The star has released a new song this week, called Calling On Me.

