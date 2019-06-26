What songs were on Love Island last night and who sang the 'Into You' cover?

There's no denying the Love Island soundtrack has some absolute bangers on it. Picture: ITV2

Get the full list of songs that featured on last night's episode of Love Island...

Love Island not only delivers drama to our lives, it provides us with a banging summer soundtrack.

So for those wondering who sang the tracks playing on last night's Love Island episode, we've got the lowdown...

What songs featured on Love Island last night?

'Into You' - Jack Hawitt

'Get Ur Freak On' - Missy Elliott

'Beautiful Life' - Zak Abel

'Disparate Youth' - Santigold

'Bridges' - Aisha Badru

'Love and War' - Fleurie

'Selfish Love' - Jessie Ware

'No Rest For The Wicked' - Lykke Li