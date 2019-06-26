What happened on last night's Love Island? Season 5, episode 20 recap

26 June 2019, 09:18

Last night's episode was incredibly tense and there were plenty of passive aggressive statements exchanged
Last night's episode was incredibly tense and there were plenty of passive aggressive statements exchanged. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

People weren't happy with Anna Vakili and Amber Gill's behaviour following Yewande Biala's departure from the villa on Monday night

Tuesday night's Love Island saw things heat up in the villa, with the result of Danny dumping Yewande splitting the islanders and the viewers' opinions on the situation.

After 21-year-old model Danny coupled up with fellow model Arabella Chi, they shared a kiss, but some of the islanders held a grudge for the way he treated much-loved former islander, Yewande Biala.

Amber wasn't afraid to speak out and defend her friend
Amber wasn't afraid to speak out and defend her friend. Picture: ITV

Her shock elimination caused close friends on the show, Amber Gill and Anna Vakili to react badly (and quite immaturely) to the kiss - with Amber making a disgusted noise when she clocked the two necking on.

Anna also wasn't happy with the way Danny treated Yewande and how he claimed to have such a strong connection with Arabella after only knowing her for two days and leaving scientist Yewande in the dust.

Neither of the girls would let Danny catch a break, and picked a fight with him over the assumption he was talking about them and the other girls' reaction to the situation.

However, he stood up for himself and stated he wanted anyone who had a problem to address him directly, and that he gave his word he would do the same.

This provoked Amber to hit back with "Your word doesn’t really mean that much at this point does it? You’re giving me your word when your word means f*** all."

Arabella defended the situation, stating that every relationship in the villa will be tested at some point, and also made a dig, asking "how old are we in here?"

Amber sassily replied: "I know what I signed up to, thanks for enlightening us though".

Anna Vakili was called out by her other half, Jordan, for her slightly petty but very entertaining "byeeee" when Danny was talking.

He called Anna "childish" and "pathetic", which didn't sit well with her.

She explained in the beach hut: "Jordan’s in the background like ‘you’re pathetic, you’re childish.’ Mate, you’ve only been here for less than a week.

"Who are you to be saying this to me? You have no idea how I feel inside right now. You don’t know what I’m going through."

In other Island news, Maura and Tom seem have reconciled after their bust-up earlier this week, and shared a kiss.

This came after she told the 29-year-old "Your speech was so cute. Did you not see I was trying not to smile too much. You did impress I have to say".

All seemed smooth sailing with the couple, and Maura said in the beach hut that "Things are looking really good at the moment".

The couple seemed happy and had made up after their argument a few days ago
The couple seemed happy and had made up after their argument a few days ago. Picture: ITV
Tom said some rather nasty comments about Maura not long after the two shared a kiss and seemed happy
Tom said some rather nasty comments about Maura not long after the two shared a kiss and seemed happy. Picture: ITV

However, Tom doesn't seem to share the exact same view, as he later told Jordan on the sly: "The thing with me and Maura is, between me and you, she doesn’t necessarily tick all my boxes."

The Leeds lad continued: "She’s a bit OTT, she’s a bit too loud and attention seeking and sometimes that’s not me. She makes me cringe a little bit".

Things seem to be going really well with Tommy and Molly-Mae as well, as Maura started digging to find out what exactly went down with them the night before.

Molly was being quite reserved about what happened, claiming that nothing went down, but Maura wasn't having any of it.

The new Love Island couples are as follows:

Tommy and Molly-Mae

Curtis and Amy

Michael and Amber

Tom and Maura

Jordan and Anna

Anton and Lucie

Danny and Arabella

