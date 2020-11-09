Love Island to ‘start casting in January’ for early summer return

Love Island will be casting in January. Picture: ITV2

ITV bosses are reportedly planning to cast new Love Island singletons in January 2021.

We might be heading into the festive season, but it looks like Love Island bosses are already thinking about summer.

In fact, ITV bosses are now planning to cast a whole new bunch of singletons to enter the villa for the seventh series in May.

According to reports, they will be sifting through the applications of thousands of young people as early as January.

A source told The Sun: “Reality shows can now have huge casts living together as long as all participants and crew have isolated for two full weeks beforehand, as well as having regular ­temperature testing both on and off-set.

“Obviously there’s always an element of risk but ITV bosses feel it’s time to get the Love Island cogs turning, with a view to it being made in early summer.”

Paige and Finn won Love Island in 2020. Picture: ITV2

The news comes after the summer series was cancelled this year following the first ever winter edition, due to the coronavirus outbreak and strict travel restrictions.

Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV, said at the time: “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

Instead, ITV2 viewers were treated to a previous series of Love Island: Australia, which saw Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir take the crown back in 2018.

Bosses later said the show will be back in 2021, with a spokesperson confirming a 'bumper edition'.

They said: "It was unfortunate we couldn't bring you Love Island this summer, but Love Island Australia performed very well for us, reaching over a million viewers for the final.

"With a huge appetite for the show we've made three Love Island specials where we catch up with some of the best known former islanders from the past six years.

"We're also already planning a bumper series of Love Island for next summer."

