Love Island: Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard send villa into chaos as they couple up with Amy and Lucie

4 June 2019, 22:14

Joe was shocked when Tommy coupled up with Lucie
Joe was shocked when Tommy coupled up with Lucie. Picture: ITV
By Alice Dear

Love Island 2019 saw it's first recoupling of the series tonight, with new boys Tommy and Curtis causing tension in the villa.

Love Island has taken no time to become awkward, as the two new boys Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard entered the villa late.

Following their arrival, it was announced the boys would get the opportunity to steal two of the girls from the current couples during the first recoupling.

Tommy showed interest in Amber and Lucie during his first day in the villa, while Curtis connected with Amy over shared interests.

When it came to the recoupling, Tommy chose to couple up with Lucie, while Curtis coupled up with Amy.

Curtis decided to couple up with Amy after the two connected
Curtis decided to couple up with Amy after the two connected. Picture: ITV

This now leaves Joe and Anton without a girl and therefore at risk of being dumped from the island.

Yewande also showed interest in AJ Pritchard's brother, having failed to hit it off with her current couple Michael.

During the first day, Tommy was torn between Amber and Lucie for different reasons, while he knew he would be "stepping on Joe's toes" if he coupled up with her.

However, the boxer took a risk and went with his "gut", leaving Joe shocked and hurt by his decision.

Joe was left upset when Lucie was taken away from him
Joe was left upset when Lucie was taken away from him. Picture: ITV

Earlier in the show, Joe and Lucie had started to commit to one another, and even shared a kiss.

In the preview for the next episode, Amber hints to Joe that Lucie must have said something to Tommy for him to choose her, as they go on their first date and appear to connect.

Will Lucie and Joe make it through or will she be distracted by Tommy's blue eyes?

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

