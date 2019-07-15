Love Island viewers spot HUGE blunder as woman carrying deck chairs gatecrashes date

15 July 2019, 14:02

Chris and Belle's romantic picnic date was interrupted by a tourist.
Chris and Belle's romantic picnic date was interrupted by a tourist. Picture: ITV

Belle Hassan and Chris Taylor's romantic picnic was interrupted by a tourist who stumbled into shot – and viewers can't stop laughing

Love Island fans were left in stitches over the weekend when a lady carrying two deck chairs gatecrashed new boy Chris and Belle's romantic date.

The huge blunder happened during the couple's picnic scene, which was shown on the series' spin-off show Unseen Bits on Saturday night.

Chris and Belle's romantic date was shown on Love Island's spin-off show Unseen Bits.
Chris and Belle's romantic date was shown on Love Island's spin-off show Unseen Bits. Picture: ITV

The 28-year-old tattooed contestant addressed the older women in the side-splitting outtake, asking her directly: "You alright, love?"

Then followed up by asking if she wanted a hand with her collapsed sun loungers, making Anton's partner Belle burst into laughter.

Narrator Iain Stirling couldn't help but comment on the madness too, and made light of the intruder with a quick-witted joke.

He said: "Time for the next date, and here's yours Chris.

"It's the beautiful Helga, and she's bought her own sunbeds."

The holidaymaker, who wore a pink swimsuit, a white beach cover-up and sunglasses as she carried the two blue seats into the sunshine, strolled past unawares the crew were shooting the fifth season of the hit dating show right in front of her.

And it wasn't only the cast and production team who couldn't hide their joy at the hilarious blooper.

Viewers took to social media to share their delight at the crazy mishap.

"The woman who walked past in the background during the dates didn’t give two f***s," wrote one fan next to a string of crying laughter emojis.

Elsewhere on ITV2's Unseen Bits, Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard turned up the heat and got closer in the villa, Ovie admitted to the girls he couldn't swim, and Jordan showcased his acting talents with some incredible impressions of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley whilst the boys had a wizarding dual.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 tonight.

