Twitter crashes during Love Island due to 'overcapacity' leaving fans frustrated

The popular app is always heaving when the show is on. Picture: ITV

The social networking site stopped loading tweets related to the show this evening.

Twitter is always absolutely buzzing when Love Island is on our screens, and many fans of the ITV show head to the site to share opinions on what's going down.

However, fans have been left gutted tonight after the #LoveIsland hashtag failed to loads for endless users.

The site won't load Love Island hashtags. Picture: Twitter

Tonight's episode has been a juicy one. Picture: ITV

Despite constant refreshes, Twitter is still saying "something went wrong" if you try to load anything related to the show.

They've explained in a notice that it's all due to overcapacity - an incredible effect of the dating show.

Usually the app is an endless supply of Love Island-related memes and opinions, with many creating polls and threads about the villa's latest happenings.

A banner on the site explains what's happened. Picture: Twitter

But fans have been left annoyed after tonight's letdown means tonnes fo viewers are left unable to discuss tonight's juicy episode which has seen Shaughna and Callum have their first date as well as Rebecca and Siannise have a bit of a bust-up.

Hopefully things will be back to normal very soon!