What are Love Islanders allowed to do on their phones? Rules inside the ITV2 villa

4 July 2019, 21:57

The islanders each have a phone in the villa
The islanders each have a phone in the villa. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Love Island contestants are often spotted snapping pics on their phones, but what else are they able to do on them?

The stars of this year's Love Islands each have a mobile phone, but we all know they're used for more than reading the "I'VE GOT A TEXT" messages.

So what are the islanders allowed to do on their phone and what handsets do they have? We reveal all.

The stars of the show are often pictured with a snazzy phone in their hands
The stars of the show are often pictured with a snazzy phone in their hands. Picture: ITV

What phones do the Love Islanders have?

All of the contestants of the show are given a mobile, and they aren't shoddy old handsets either.

They all receive a brand new Samsung S10+, as the brand is a sponsor of this year's series.

Georgia Steel and Wes Nelson from last year's Love Island have been working on campaigns with Samsung to promote the handset and the clear quality of the camera, meaning that all of the islanders are snapping picture perfect selfies and poolside thirst traps all summer.

They've been taking selfies the whole time they've been on the show, but what handset have they been using?
They've been taking selfies the whole time they've been on the show, but what handset have they been using? Picture: ITV

What are the allowed to do on their phones?

Previous contestant have revealed what they are actually allowed to do their phones.

It's common knowledge that they aren't allowed to have any contact with the outside world, but they ARE allowed to text each other.

Harley Judge from season 3 revealed that they are in a group chat with all of the current islanders, and can also contact other islanders directly if they need to get in touch with each other.

They're told to keep their phones on them the majority of the time, as the people behind the show can drop a text into the villa at any point, which is how the show takes a lot of its direction.

Also, the phones are obviously used for pictures, and the snaps are often shared on ITV and Love Island's social media accounts - the villa is an incredibly instagrammable place after all.

