Does Luke Bracey have a girlfriend? Your need-to-know on the Holidate star

Your need-to-know on Luke Bracey. Picture: PA/Netflix

Australian actor Luke Bracey stars as Jackson in new Netflix Christmas film Holidate - here's your need-to-know on him.

Christmas will look very different for many of us this year, but that doesn't mean we can't spend the next couple of months bingeing our favourite festive films.

Netflix are renowned for giving us top quality seasonal offerings (see: The Christmas Prince), and now they've knocked it out the park again with Holidate.

The film stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey as Sloane and Jackson respectively, two strangers who agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones to holiday events.

Here's your need-to-know on Luke Bracey.

Luke stars alongside Emma Roberts in Holidate. Picture: Netflix

Who is Luke Bracey? What's his age and background?

Luke, 31, is an actor from Sydney, Australia.

He originally wanted to be a rugby player prior to becoming an actor, and studied at Scotts College in Sydney in 2007.

He has held lead roles in 2014 films The November Man and The Best of Me, and has also appeared in TV shows Westside and Home and Away.

Does Luke Bracey have a girlfriend?

Fans of the star will be pleased to know that he doesn't seem to have a girlfriend.

He hasn't made an announcement on his private life, but he was spotted kissing Eiza Gonzalez in 2019.

Luke is an actor from Australia. Picture: PA

What's Luke Bracey's net worth?

According to reports, Luke is worth around £2.3million thanks to his acting and modelling jobs.

Is Luke Bracey on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @lukebracey

What is Holidate about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones all year long, only to catch real feelings along the way."

Is there a trailer for Holidate?

You can watch the official trailer below.

