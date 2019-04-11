When is Lunatics on Netflix and what other shows has Chris Lilley created?

11 April 2019, 13:06

Lunatics drops on Netflix on 19 April
Lunatics drops on Netflix on 19 April. Picture: Netflix

Chris Lilley is BACK with a brand-new Netflix show - here's everything you need to know about Lunatics

Lunatics - a new 10-part series from Australian comedian Chris Lilley - drops on Netflix later this month, and the trailer revealing all the new characters has just been released.

The mockumentary show explores the lives of six different characters, all played by Chris, through documentary style footage, interviews and self-recordings.

Who are the new Chris Lilley characters in Lunatics?

See below for the full list of characters in the series.

Keith Dick

Keith is a fashion retail veteran who is embarking on a new business venture
Keith is a fashion retail veteran who is embarking on a new business venture. Picture: Netflix

Keith Dick is a fashion retailer with a 'sexuality disorder', who struggles to cope with his feelings about a cash register in the shop.

Becky

Becky is an extraordinary tall YouTuber
Becky is an extraordinary tall YouTuber. Picture: Netflix

Becky is a YouTuber and university freshman who is over 7ft tall.

Gavin

Gavin is a future earl of an English country estate
Gavin is a future earl of an English country estate. Picture: Netflix

Gavin is the 12-year-old future earl of an English country estate.

Jana

Jana is a pet psychic to the stars
Jana is a pet psychic to the stars. Picture: Netflix

Jana is a south African pet psychic to the stars who has feelings for he PA.

Quentin

Quentin is an estate agent
Quentin is an estate agent. Picture: Netflix

Quentin is a real estate agent about to inherit the family business who dreams of being a world renowned DJ and street artist.

Joyce

Joyce is an ex-porn star
Joyce is an ex-porn star. Picture: Netflix

Joyce is an ex-porn star and hoarder who is now a recluse.

Is there a trailer for Chris Lilley's Lunatics?

There is indeed! You can watch the trailer below.

When is the Lunatics Netflix release date?

Lunatics will drop on Netflix on 19 April.

What other shows has Chris Lilley created?

Chris is best known for Summer Heights High, as well as its spin-offs Ja'mie: Private School Girl and Jonah From Tonga. He also created We Can Be Heroes and Angry Boys.

