Who plays Mal in Shadow and Bone?

Who is the actor who plays Mal and what else has he been in? Archie Renaux's height, age and Instagram revealed.

Shadow and Bone has proved hugely popular since its arrival on Netflix last week, and many viewers may be wondering where they recognise the cast from.

Mal Oretsev, Alina Starkov's best friend, is played by Archie Renaux.

Alina and Archie have been best friends since childhood, and live and work together as soldiers in the First Army in the fictional country of Ravka in the Grishaverse the story takes place in.

Episode one sees them go on a mission through the Shadow Fold, with Alina revealing her magical ability to summon sunlight when she saves Mal from the monsters within.

Here's your need-to-know on Archie Renaux.

Who is Archie Renaux? What's his age and height?

Archie, 23, is an actor from London.

Many viewers have been wondering how tall Archie is, and he is reportedly 6ft1.

What else has Archie Renaux been in?

Archie has previously appeared in He appeared in BBC One miniseries Gold Digger, as well as films Voyagers and Morbius.

Speaking about his Shadow and Bone character, Archie told Heart.co.uk: "Mal is Alina’s childhood best friend.

"He’s a gifted tracker in the First Army, whose world spirals out of control when they're ambushed in the shadow fold by these monsters called Volcra.

"He's Got a lot of heart, a lot of courage, and will do anything to make sure Alina is safe."

Is Archie Renaux on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @archierenaux3.



What is Shadow and Bone about?

The series is based on the Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology, both written by Leigh Bardugo.

It is set in the fictional 'Grishaverse', which is the universe in which the story takes place.

The story centres around Alina Starkov, who becomes the key to destroying the Shadow Fold (an enormous dark expanse filled with monsters) after discovering that she has the power to summon sunlight.



