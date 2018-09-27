Fans outraged as tickets for Mamma Mia fan event produced by ABBA's Bjorn start at whopping £150

Lily James and Amanda Seyfried pictured at the London premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Picture: PA

Mamma Mia! The Party is heading to the UK this year but many fans are feeling alienated by the big price tag on the tickets.

Mamma Mia fans have taken to social media with outrage after the ticket prices of an upcoming fan event were released.

During the summer it was announced that the special event - called Mamma Mia! The Party - is due to take place in London in 2019 at the O2 however many fans feel priced out of enjoying the event.

The event isn't actually going to be taking place inside the O2 itself but instead will be housed just outside the iconic venue in a "specially adapted venue".

The tickets are due to go on sale on 2nd October and start at a whopping £151 for the lowest priced tickets and reach £218.

I was all for Mamma Mia:The Party in London and then I saw the prices... I could fly to Greece and re-enact the whole movie for the same price, if not cheaper! — Kathryn Turner (@Kathryn__Turner) September 27, 2018

£220 for the mamma mia party at the o2? Gimmie Gimmie Gimmie a bank loan — SNAZZY CHAZZY🦄👸🏻 (@CharlotteHall26) September 27, 2018

All ticket bands get a three course meal and a welcome drink included in the ticket price (which below includes booking fees) and seats as follows:

£151.20 - 'Great seats overlooking the courtyard'

£173.60 - 'Excellent seats, in the heart of the action.'

£218.40 - 'Best seats.'

via GIPHY

The ticket also includes "entertainment lasting around four hours that includes an immersive theatrical performance, a sit-down meal, and the opportunity to dance to ABBA music after the show."

O2 shared the details of the event on their Facebook page to a frosty reception from fans over the ticket price.

Priority Tickets for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY are on sale now, before general release. Only on O2. Don't miss out. Posted by O2 on Wednesday, 26 September 2018

One commenter Vicki Gray seemed gutted by the price and said: "Sooo expensive, changed my mind about going to this!" while another said "I agree fantastic idea , but why so expensive?".

Another disappointed fan added: "knew it would be expensive, but wasn't expecting these prices. quite disappointed when opened my email and saw the prices, which means unfortunately I won't be going."

The event is currently taking place in Stockholm, Sweden, and is due to head to London from 29th August 2019.

Heart reached out to Mamma Mia! The Party for comment:

"Mamma Mia! The Party is an exciting new theatrical and dining experience that will be opening at The O2 in Summer 2019. During the 4-hour experience guests will see an exciting story unfold around them, ending in a chance to extend their evening and party the night away to everyone’s favourite ABBA hits - quite unlike anything else in London. As well as the performance, all the guests will be served a mouth-watering, authentic three-course Greek and Mediterranean feast, featuring dishes like Spanakopita, Lamb Leftiko and Portokalopita Orange Cake.

Our ticket price has been set to reflect the fully immersive experience that guests will have during the show, and includes the 3-course meal, the performance and the opportunity to stay on for a party after the show. Audiences have been enjoying Mamma Mia! The Party in Stockholm for 3 years, where we have sold over 250,000 tickets at a similar price level.

For more information about Mamma Mia! The Party please visit MammaMiaTheParty.co.uk, where a sample menu can also be downloaded."