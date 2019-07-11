Dramatic Love Island recoupling sees Marvin Brooks dumped from the villa

11 July 2019

Marvin was dumped in tonight's episode
Picture: ITV

Marvin Brooks, who joined the show during Casa Amor, failed to be picked up any of the girls in tonight's recoupling

After a ridiculously dramatic week on Love Island, tonight's recoupling saw new boy Marvin Brooks dumped from the villa after failing to be picked by any of the girls.

Marvin joined the show during the Casa Amor days, and was brought to the main villa by Maura Higgins. However, Maura later changed her mind about their romance, and dumped him in a brutal double break-up with Lucie Donlan (who at the same time ended things with George Rains.

New girl Francesca Allen did contemplate coupling up with Marvin, but ended up choosing Curtis Pritchard instead.

Speaking in his exit interview, Marvin opened up about his relationship with Maura.

He said: "I have no idea why it fizzled out! We just went our separate ways and I think that may have been because of the problems Amy and Curtis were having, who she had her eye on. She gave me the opportunity to come into the Villa and in this recoupling, she gave someone else an opportunity by coupling up with them."

Marvin has been dumped from the villa
Picture: ITV

Marvin also spoke about the potential love triangle between Curtis, Francesca and Maura.

He said: "I feel Francesca is more Curtis’ type and I think their romance will blossom. But it won’t happen easily because Maura will definitely have her say in the matter."

There was a dramatic recoupling in tonight's episode
Picture: ITV

And predicting who will win, Marvin added: "I think Tommy and Molly-Mae are the obvious choice. They are acting like a couple who’ve been together for years. They’re so comfortable with each other. It’s really nice to see. I’m starting to see Michael and Joanna getting really close and they’re starting to show those signs. Those couples are the strongest for me."

