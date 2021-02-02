Masked Singer fans convinced Westlife's Nicky Byrne is Robin as he drops subtle hint

Could Nicky Byrne be Robin? Picture: ITV/Getty

Has the identity of Robin on the Masked Singer finally be revealed?

The Masked Singer fans recon they've worked out who Robin is after Westlife singer Nicky Byrne shared a hint on Twitter.

Judges on the hit ITV show have guessed JLS' Aston Merrygold, while others recon it is Olly Murs.

Some Masked Singer fans are convinced Nicky's latest hint is confirmation he is behind the mask. Picture: Getty

However, could they have been barking up the wrong tree this whole time?

Viewers of the show are convinced Nicky is behind the mask after he shared a video of a Robin on his Twitter page.

Sharing the video, he captioned it: "Look at this little fella I saw today! #cute."

Look at this little fella I saw today! #cute pic.twitter.com/2Kxi7wVGxf — Nicky Byrne (@NickyByrne) January 23, 2021

Fans were quick to make the connection, with one commenting on the post: "Lol Nicky….here’s hoping it’s you as robin….I have money on you x"

At the moment, the odds on Nicky being behind the Robin costume are 5/1.

Over the Masked Singer episodes, Robin has offered some insight into who he is, saying in one show: "I may be a Robin, but I have been known to fly without wings."

Of course, this connection would work perfectly with Nicky Byrne, who sang Flying Without Wings with boyband Westlife.

People have been guessing Robin is Olly Murs, Aston Merrygold and Roman Kemp. Picture: ITV

In the latest episode of Masked Singer, Robin said in his VT: "It might surprise you, but I've not always been the bright and confident bird I am today.

"The most exciting Aviary is one with diversity.

"I know just how valuable a mentor can be."

At the moment, the potential names being thrown about are Aston Merrygold, Olly Murs, Nicky Byrne, Bruno Mars and Roman Kemp.

Of course, we won't know the truth until the mask comes off.

