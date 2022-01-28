Exclusive

Matthew Mcconaughey reveals kids’ adorable reaction to his role in Sing

By Naomi Bartram

Matthew Mcconaughey has spoken to Heart.co.uk about the moment his kids found out he was in Sing.

Matthew Mcconaughey has opened up about the sweet moment his kids first spotted him in animated movie Sing.

The actor recently reprised his role as Buster Moon for the second instalment of the popular film, which also stars the likes of Scarlett Johanson and Reese Witherspoon.

This time around, Koala and showbiz dreamer Buster tries to catapult his performing troupe from local heroes to full-blown celebrities with the help of retired singer Clay Calloway (Bono).

Matthew Mcconaughey plays Buster Moon in Sing. Picture: Universal Pictures

And ahead of its release, we caught up with Matthew, 52, about how his kids reacted when they first saw him in the animation.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, he said: “The first film we didn’t tell them what character I was, so we were watching it and Buster Moon comes on and I could see the kids out of the corner of my eye.

“And they clued in that it was me and they thought that was super cool. I’m more relevant around the dinner table now that I’ve done this.”

Matthew shares three children with wife Camila Alves, two daughters Levi, 13, and Vida, 11, as well as son Livingston, eight.

Opening up about his decision to take part in the family-friendly movie, the dad-of-three told us he was excited for his kids to finally see him act.

“Look at the films I’ve done, I haven’t done many that my kids at 13, 11 and 8 could see anyway,” he said.

“They’re going to be introduced to my career a little later in life, but for now I definitely wanted to do some work they could be involved with.

“They came to the studio, they could see the animation, see the animation process, go to Paris and see where they were making the film.

“Even my daughter has got a small voice role in Sing 2.”

Sing 2 has a star-studded line up. Picture: Universal Pictures

Just like the first instalment, Sing 2 was written and directed by Garth Jennings for Universal Pictures, who told us he was over the moon to get U2 frontman Bono involved.

“You dont think everyone is going to say yes,” he said.

“I thought it would be amazing if bono was the lion because he is this rockstar and his songs resonate emotionally and are perfect for this story.

“But you don’t think he’s going to say yes, you think ‘we’ll start with our dream scenario’, and then he was so enthusiastic from the get go.”

Elsewhere in the film, Rocketman star Taron Egerton is back as the Gorilla Johnny, while comedian Eric Andre voices a new character Darius.

Singer Halsey has taken on the role of Porsha, a wolf and the daughter of character Billy Crystal, played by Bobby Cannavale.

Pharell Williams also stars in the sequel as an elephant who owns an ice cream truck called Alfonso, as well as Letitia Wright and Nick Offerman.

And with such a star-studded cast, Garth teased that a Sing 3 could be on the way and he has already started discussing ideas.

“I wouldn’t be on board to do it as I’ve got another thing I’d like to do next, but I would love to see a Sing 3,” he said.

“We’ve already discussed what it would be like and it would be thrilling and an amazing departure.”

Matthew also said he would be keen to record another film, adding: “I’ve talked to Garth a little bit about what that storyline could be.”

Sing 2 is out in cinemas in the UK on January 28.