Matthew Perry 'can't get over' Courteney Cox as he's 'always been in love' with Friends co-star

Fans would love the pair to get together in real life. Picture: Instagram/NBC

The Friends co-stars were happily married on the 90s sitcom but aren't together in real life.

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox have always had a great relationship, both on and off-screen, after they played best friends-turned married couple and parents on the 90s TV show, Friends.

However, it's recently been claimed by an US-based report that Matthew, who played Chandler Bing, has "always been in love" with on-screen wife Courteney, who played Monica Geller.

The pair were an adorable on-screen couple. Picture: NBC

Since the pair first appeared on the sitcom, it's claimed he's been infatuated since day dot.

Perry, 50, apparently "can't get over" the fact he isn't with his former TV beau, said a confidential source to US publication, Us Weekly.

The insider knowledge revealed that funnyman Matthew is absolutely devoted to Courteney in real life.

They said: "Matthew’s always been in love with her." Which has sparked rumours across the world.

The source added that "Matthew has never fully been able to get over her."

Matthew and Courteney are still really close. Picture: PA

Only last week, Courtney joined him for lunch and they posted a cute selfie together with the caption: "Could I BE any happier? #realfriends".

Both the stars are currently unmarried, but while Matthew is single, Courtney has been dating Snow Patrol frontman Johnny McDaid since 2013.

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Matthew's representatives for comment.