Who is Matthew Pinsent? Celebrity Masterchef star's wife, height and career revealed

Matthew Pinsent is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Who is Matthew Pinsent's wife and how many gold medals has he won? Here's what you need to know...

The final week of Celebrity Masterchef is in full swing, with this years’ stars pulling out all the stops to take home the trophy.

And one man who has impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace is Olympic champion Matthew Pinsent.

The sportsman might be used to handling oars rather than tarte tatins, but his competitive streak has got him all the way to the end.

But what do we know about Matthew and who is his wife? Here’s what we know…

Matthew Pinsent has won four gold medals at the Olympics. Picture: PA Images

Who is Matthew Pinsent and how old is he?

Sir Matthew Pinsent is a 49-year-old Olympic rowing champion who was born in Holt, Norfolk.

He won four consecutive Olympic Gold medals in a row, three of which were alongside his friend Steve Redgrave.

He has also bagged 10 World Championship gold medals, and in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics he won gold medals in the coxless pair event with Steve.

Matthew first got into rowing while studying at Eton College and went on to compete for Oxford University, beating Cambridge twice.

Matthew met his wife at University. Picture: PA Images

Since retiring from rowing, Matthew is now a commentator and has even refereed the famous Oxford vs Cambridge boat race he competed in.

Matthew was also knighted in 2014.

How tall is Matthew Pinsent?

Matthew is very tall! He is actually 6ft5 or 195cm.

Who is Matthew Pinsent’s wife and how many children do they have?

Matthew Pinsent is married to Demetra Koutsoukos after the couple met when they were at University at Oxford where Demetra was a Rhodes Scholar from Harvard.

She is now the CEO of the makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury Ltd and the pair have three children together: twins Jonah and Lucas, 14, and 12-year-old daughter Eve.

