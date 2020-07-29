Who is Amar Latif? Meet the first ever blind Celebrity Masterchef star

Amar Latif is starring on the new series of Celebrity Masterchef. Picture: BBC/Instagram

How old is Amar Latif and is he married? Here's what we know about the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 star...

With Celebrity MasterChef 2020 in full swing, we’ve been getting to know the brand new contestants.

And joining the line up this year is the show’s first ever blind contestant, Amar Latif.

But how old is Amar Latif, is he married and what has he said about Celebrity Masterchef? Here’s what we know…

Who is Amar Latif and how old is he?

Amar Latif is a 45-year-old TV presenter and motivational speaker.

He took part in the first ever series of the BBC Two documentary Beyond Boundaries, and was part of a group of travellers with various disabilities who trekked 220 miles from the Atlantic to the Pacific coasts of Nicaragua.

Read More: Who is Phil Daniels? Celebrity Masterchef 2020 contestant's height, acting career and net worth revealed

The star also directed the Channel 4 documentary Sightseeing Blind which aired in April 2007 and How to Get Fit Fast on Channel 4 with Anna Richardsonas.

Having turned his hand to acting, he starred in BBC One drama Love Soup and BBC Three comedy It’s Adam and Shelley.

As an entrepreneur, Amar also launched his own company called Traveleyes in 2004.

Based on Amar’s own experiences, Traveleyes was created to help visually impaired travellers embark on trips around the world together.

Is Amar Latif married?

Liking to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, it’s not known if Amar is married or in a relationship.

You can find out more about his TV ventures and travels on Instagram @theamarlatif,

How did Amar Latif become blind?

Amar was born with an incurable eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa.

By the time he was 18-years-old, the star had lost 95% of his sight.

He now works as a motivational speaker and often shares his experiences with young people.

Now Read: EastEnders' Maisie Smith's transformation from child actress to social media star