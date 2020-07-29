Who is Amar Latif? Meet the first ever blind Celebrity Masterchef star

29 July 2020, 18:47 | Updated: 29 July 2020, 18:51

Amar Latif is starring on the new series of Celebrity Masterchef
Amar Latif is starring on the new series of Celebrity Masterchef. Picture: BBC/Instagram

How old is Amar Latif and is he married? Here's what we know about the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 star...

With Celebrity MasterChef 2020 in full swing, we’ve been getting to know the brand new contestants.

And joining the line up this year is the show’s first ever blind contestant, Amar Latif.

But how old is Amar Latif, is he married and what has he said about Celebrity Masterchef? Here’s what we know…

Who is Amar Latif and how old is he?

Amar Latif is a 45-year-old TV presenter and motivational speaker.

He took part in the first ever series of the BBC Two documentary Beyond Boundaries, and was part of a group of travellers with various disabilities who trekked 220 miles from the Atlantic to the Pacific coasts of Nicaragua.

Read More: Who is Phil Daniels? Celebrity Masterchef 2020 contestant's height, acting career and net worth revealed

The star also directed the Channel 4 documentary Sightseeing Blind which aired in April 2007 and How to Get Fit Fast on Channel 4 with Anna Richardsonas.

Having turned his hand to acting, he starred in BBC One drama Love Soup and BBC Three comedy It’s Adam and Shelley.

As an entrepreneur, Amar also launched his own company called Traveleyes in 2004.

Based on Amar’s own experiences, Traveleyes was created to help visually impaired travellers embark on trips around the world together.

Is Amar Latif married?

Liking to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, it’s not known if Amar is married or in a relationship.

You can find out more about his TV ventures and travels on Instagram @theamarlatif,

How did Amar Latif become blind?

Amar was born with an incurable eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa.

By the time he was 18-years-old, the star had lost 95% of his sight.

He now works as a motivational speaker and often shares his experiences with young people.

Now Read: EastEnders' Maisie Smith's transformation from child actress to social media star

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Phil Daniels is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef

Who is Phil Daniels? Celebrity Masterchef 2020 contestant's height, acting career and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Is your doggo causing endless problems in your house?

Channel 5 is searching for naughty dogs to be trained for new series
Maisie Smith first appeared on EastEnders when she was six

EastEnders' Maisie Smith's transformation from child actress to social media star

Celebrities

Love on the Spectrum was filmed in Australia

Where is Netflix's Love on the Spectrum filmed?

Where are the Love On The Spectrum cast now?

Love on the Spectrum cast: what Michael, Mark, Maddi, Chloe and more are up to now

Trending on Heart

Black Is King will be released on Disney Plus on July 31

When is Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King released, what is it about and where can I watch it?

Music

Mark Labbett has updated fans on his weight loss journey

The Chase star Mark Labbett proudly shows off impressive weight loss

Celebrities

We are looking for talented kids to appear on Heart Breakfast

Heart Breakfast's Little Summer Show Offs: How to get your child on air
The UK are re-introducing a quarantine period

Which European countries will be on UK travel quarantine list?

Travel

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent MOT warning

Martin Lewis issues urgent MOT warning to UK drivers 48 hours ahead of new rules

Lifestyle