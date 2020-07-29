Who is Phil Daniels? Celebrity Masterchef 2020 contestant's height, acting career and net worth revealed

Phil Daniels is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef. Picture: BBC/PA Images

How much is Phil Daniels worth and was he in the music video for Parklife? Find out everything about the EastEnders star...

Phil Daniels is currently putting his cooking skills to the test as a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef.

But what do we know about the actor, his role on EastEnders and his family life? Find out everything…

Who is Phil Daniels and how old is he?

Phil is a 61-year-old actor from Islington in London. According to reports, he is 5ft 7½ .

He is best known for playing the lead role of Jimmy Cooper in 1979 film Quadrophenia.

Phil Daniel played Jimmy Cooper in 1979 film Quadrophenia. Picture: PA Images

The star has since made a name for himself starring in films such as Scum, The Class of Miss MacMichael, Breaking Glass, Meantime and Billy the Kid and the Green Baize Vampire.

He also has dozens of television shows under his belt, and has starred as Grandad Trotter in the Only Fools and Horses prequel, Rock & Chips, as well as Kevin Wicks in EastEnders from 2006-2008.

Strictly Come Dancing fans will also recognise Phil from his stint on the BBC programme in 2008, where he was eliminated first.

Was Phil Daniels in Parklife?

Yes! Phil starred in the music video for Parklife by Blur! in 1994.

On 26 June 2009, he also appeared on stage with Blur at the M.E.N. Arena and then again on 28 June 2009 at Glastonbury 2009 and in July 2009 at their Hyde Park Concerts.

What is Phil Daniels' net worth?

It has been reported that Phil is worth around £700,000 thanks to his long career in acting.

Phil Daniels, Jan Stevens and their daughter Ella. Picture: PA Images

Is Phil Daniels married and how many children do they have?

Daniels had a long-term relationship with Jan Stevens until her death from pancreatic cancer in 2012.

The couple share daughter Ella together.

Speaking about his relationship with his daughter, he previously told The Guardian: "She works in marketing in the City and she’s proud of me and a little impressed by my career, but she wouldn't show it. I still see her quite a lot.

"It was tough for her when her mum died. She was only 21 or 22 and to watch her mum be ill and die was not nice. We’ve been very close since then, as that’s all we’ve got – each other. There are no brothers or sisters. She’s done very well and got on with her life, and that’s what you’ve got to do, I’m afraid."

