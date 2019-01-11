Ru Paul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage reveals it's still undecided if she will star on the UK version

Michelle Visage has kept tight lipped about her role on UK drag race. Picture: Heart

By Alice Westoby

Will Michelle Visage be a judge on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK? The star spoke about her role on the British version of the show.

Michelle Visage is a big fan of our side of the Atlantic.

As well as being one of the famous judges of TV show sensation Ru Paul's Drag Race she is also on the Ireland's Got Talent panel, starred in the UK's Celebrity Big Brother and at the moment is playing Mrs Hedge in West End show Everybody's Talking About Jamie until 26th January.

But the huge question on RPDG fan's lips is will she be a part of the judging panel on the UK version of the show?

The woman in question teased to Heart that we are "Yet to find out! You'll have to wait and see!"

This may confuse fans after Michelle seemed to confirm her status on the judging panel of the UK show with a tweet which read: "guys. yes. of COURSE i am a judge.....i am THE judge!!" back in December.

guys. yes. of COURSE i am a judge.....i am THE judge!! — michelle visage (@michellevisage) December 5, 2018

It seems unlikely that she won't join the show especially as she revealed to Heart what a huge role she had in bringing the it to the UK.

She said: "I am very surprised that it's taken this long. I've been working on it personally, singlehandedly, for five years."

"I've gone in to commissioners, I've met with many channels and it was always about the fact that it was too niche and they'd never seen it."

When asked why UK audiences had been waiting so long to see our own British queens on the show she said she felt TV bosses didn't really get what the show was about.

She said: "The difference is if you get a commissioner to sit down and watch it they would really understand what this show is about."

"They would understand that its only a little bit about boys in girls clothing. This show is all about heart, grit and the tenacity of the human spirit."

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK was confirmed before Christmas by BBC Three which have landed the show on their digital channel.

Michelle Visage poses with fellow Drag Race stars after they won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Programme. Picture: PA

Michelle has appeared as a judge on the US version of the show since its first series having been a close friend of drag superstar Ru Paul for years.

She is known for being the tough cookie judge on the panel and has previously been dubbed 'the Simon Cowell of Ru Paul's Drag Race'.

When asked why she's so harsh she said: "I'm tough on them for a reason, its not about me it's about them."

"I care about them so much that I'm pushing them to be the best that they can be. When they leave he show they're out there in the world with hundreds of other girls."

An eight part series of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK will land on BBC Three this year.