The most dramatic moments from Love Island 2022

Promoted by ITV 2

The most dramatic moments from Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

All the most shocking moments from the probably the wildest Love Island series of all time...

It's safe to say that this series of Love Island has been one hell of a rollercoaster...

The eighth season has seen some of the biggest dramas in the ITV2 reality show's history, and there's still so much more to come.

From *that* terrace kiss between Ekin-Su and Jay to Jacques shock exit of the villa, it's been an unbelievably dramatic few weeks.

Here are our picks of the wildest moments from our favourite series of all time...

You can catch up with all the drama on Love Island: The Morning After podcast, which is released the morning after each episode from Monday-Saturday. Catch up now on Global Player.

Davide steals Gemma

Davide was the first bombshell of the series, and was tasked with stealing one of the girls from her first couple.

He decided to go for Gemma, who was coupled up with Liam at the time. The pair initially got close, but Gemma then decided she had more in common with Luca, and coupled up with him instead.

Liam leaves the Love Island villa

Liam opted to leave the show after just one week, telling his fellow islanders that he didn't feel like himself in the villa.

Gemma's ex-boyfriend Jacques enters the villa

In one of the most shocking bombshell moments of all time, Gemma's ex-boyfriend Jacques entered the villa.

He was first seen with his back to the villa, prompting Gemma to remark that he looked like her ex-boyfriend from behind. She was then shocked to find out who it really was...

Ekin-Su and Jay share *that* terrace kiss

New girl Ekin-Su pretty much instantly became the most popular bombshell of all time when she entered the villa to seemingly stir up as much drama as possible.

After coupling up with Davide, she then caught the eye of new boy Jay - and the pair snuck off to the terrace together to share a secret snog.

Danica steals Luca from Gemma

After a dramatic entrance to the villa, Danica chose to couple up with Luca - despite him being in the happiest couple of them all.

Her gamble didn't pay off, as Luca made it very clear he only had eyes for Gemma - and promptly recoupled with her.

Andrew kisses Coco in Casa Amor

Prior to Casa Amor, it seemed like Andrew was in one of the strongest couples with Tasha - but his head soon turned when he met the new girls.

He ended up getting *very* close to Coco, and opted to choose her over Tasha at the dramatic recoupling.

Cheyanne reveals she got close to Jacques at the recoupling

This year's Casa Amor recoupling was arguably the TV event of the century, with a huge number of the islanders opting to recouple with their new love interests.

One contestant who stuck with his couple, however, was Jacques - who went back to Paige despite getting close to Cheyanne.

While Paige was initially delighted he'd returned, things soon turned sour when Cheyanne returned to dramatically tell the islanders what had happened.

Adam Collard re-enters the villa

The whole nation did a collective scream when it was revealed that 2018 contestant Adam Collard would be returning to the villa.

Adam was known as the OG bombshell, and caused a huge stir after coupling up with multiple women on his first stint on the show.

Jacques leaves the Love Island villa

After his Casa Amor antics were revealed, Paige and Jacques struggled to maintain their relationship.

Jacques then came to the difficult decision to leave the villa, telling Paige that he'd wait for her on the outside world.

Movie night

It's pretty hard to pick just one moment from the hugely dramatic movie night episode, where all the islanders' secret antics were revealed to all.

It prompted huge arguments between a few of the couples, including Luca and Gemma and Ekin-Su and Davide.

Gemma pies Billy in Snog, Marry, Pie

Gemma had previously rejected Billy's advances, and topped it all off by giving him a big pie to the face to make it clear she wasn't interested.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After