Reese Witherspoon just dropped a HUGE update about Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon will be reprising her role as Elle Woods. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Get ready for another adventure starring Elle Woods.

Dig out your pink sunglasses people, because a Legally Blonde 3 is on the horizon.

Yep, actress Reese Witherspoon could be about to reprise her role as iconic lawyer Elle Woods a lot sooner than we thought, as she's dropped some major hints about the new movie.

Appearing on the Ellen Degeneres Show, the 43-year-old told the audience: “We're meeting about it. I mean, we're definitely talking about it. I don't know. Do you guys want to see Legally Blonde 3?

“I mean, it's sort of about women being underestimated and I think it's a good idea — that things have changed, but not that much has changed!”

She then added: “I loved playing that character and she’s so amazing. I don’t know, if you guys want it then I guess I’ll do it!”

The original Legally Blonde film was released in 2001 and follows Elle as she pursues a law degree at Harvard University in order to win back her boyfriend Warner - but soon proves she’s much smarter than everybody thinks.

The sequel hit cinemas two years later in 2003 and sees Elle head to Washington, D.C. to try and change animal rights laws.

So, what’s in store for the third Legally Blonde film? Here’s everything you need to know...

When will Legally Blonde 3 be released?

Last year entertainment company MGM announced the movie will be released on Valentine’s Day 2020 - which is rather fitting considering how much Elle loves romance.

Who's in the cast?

Reese confirmed in June last year that she’ll definitely be returning as Elle Woods by posting an amazing clip of her recreating that iconic Harvard admissions essay in the pool.

“It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3,” she simply wrote alongside it.

No other names have been mentioned as of yet, with but the Hollywood actress teased there will be "some returning characters and some new characters" when she opened up about the plot.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: “Oh, it’s gonna be so fun!

"I got to go to a meeting the other day where we talked about all the new plot points and all the characters and some returning characters and some new characters.

"I mean, I got so excited just in the meeting. I was like, ‘This is gonna be good.’”

Some of the old Legally Blonde cast are set to return. Picture: Getty

Luke Wilson - aka Elle’s love interest Emmett Richmond - also hinted he’s ready to reunite with Reese in an interview earlier this year.

"Reese is so funny that I'd go back in a second and do it," he shared during an interview on SiriusXM's The Michael Yo Show.

"I'd definitely be up for it. All I've heard is the same thing everyone else has heard, it's that they might be doing a Legally Blonde 3. But I can't imagine anything that would be more fun. Reese played such a great character. I'd love to do a Legally Blonde 3."

What are the latest rumours about the new movie?

While no official synopsis has been released, Reese previously admitted she “needed somebody really clever to come up with a great idea," - so it looks like something big is in the pipeline.

Matthew Davis - who played Elle’s ex Warner Huntington III in the first film - has dropped some hints about returning, while also coming up with a potential storyline.

Matthew Davis has hinted he could return. Picture: Getty

"I would love to see something where perhaps Warner is married to a politician, to a woman who's running for office, and he's sort of like a kept man," he said.

"And her opponent is another candidate, and the person running the campaign is Elle Woods (Witherspoon). So it's Elle Woods driving this campaign against the wife of Warner."