Robert Pattinson lined up to replace Ben Affleck as Batman

Robert Pattinson is reported to be in talks to play the Caped Crusader. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The Twilight actor could take on another moody character if he signs up to portray the Caped Crusader in a new film.

The 32-year-old is reported to be in talks with Warner Brothers about taking over from Ben Affleck in The Batman, a film that looks at Gotham's secretive saviour when he was a younger man.

Hollywood industry title Variety claim that the British actor, best known for his roles in Harry Potter and Twilight, has already signed up to star in the forthcoming blockbuster, but it might not be a done deal yet.

Ben Affleck was the most recent Batman, but will not star in the new film. Picture: Getty

According to Empire, X Men star Nicholas Hoult is also being courted by studio bosses to take on the iconic role.

Director Matt Reeves previously teased what the new film will be about, and it sounds like it'll be different from more recent Batman flicks.

Nicholas Hoult is also said to be in talks to play Batman. Picture: Getty

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.

"It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional.

"It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films.

"The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been.

"I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

Filming is due to start either at the end of this year or in early 2020, with the film cited for release on 25 June 2021, shortly before the next Suicide Squad movie on August 6.