When is the new Tolkien movie out in the UK and who’s in the cast with Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins?

Tolkien stars Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins on the red carpet for the film's UK premiere. Picture: Getty

A new Tolkien movie is about to drop in the UK, starring Skins' Nicholas Hoult and Mirror Mirror's Lily Collins. Here's everything you need to know about the new biopic...

A new biopic about Lord of the Rings author, J R R Tolkien, is about the land in cinemas across the country.

But what exactly does the new movie cover, when is it out, and who's in the cast with Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins?

Here's the lowdown...

When is the new Tolkien movie released in the UK?

The new biopic wrapped in December 2017, and fans have been patiently waiting for it to come to the big screen ever since.

It's now been confirmed that Tolkien will be released in cinemas across the UK on Friday 3rd May, 2019.

It will also be shown in the US from 7th May, before it's scheduled for wider release on 10th.

Who's in the cast?

Starring as J R R Tolkien is former Skins actor, Nicholas Hoult.

Alongside Hoult, Lily Collins will be playing the role of his love interest, Edith Bratt.

Also joining the cast is Pam Ferris as Mrs Faulkner, Craig Roberts as Sam, Colm Meaney as Father Francis Morgan.

Eagle-eyed viewers may also spot Sex Education's Mimi Keene, who plays a young Edith.

What's the Tolkien biopic about?

Exploring the Lord of the Rings author's formative years, the new biopic portrays the writer's early life, friendships and romance with wife Edith Bratt.

Speaking about the script to the Evening Standard, Hoult said: “When they sent me the script and I learnt about his life I was blown away by everything he endured.”

He added: “There were all these wonderful things I didn’t know about him. We’ve made a very emotional film. I hope he would be proud.”

What have Tolkien's family said about the film?

In April 2019, ahead of the film's release in the UK, the Tolkien estate issued a statement about the upcoming movie.

It read: "The family and the Estate wish to make clear that they did not approve of, authorise or participate in the making of this film.

"They do not endorse it or its content in any way."

In response to the family's concerns, Hoult commented: “You do the best performance you can and be respectful and honourable.

“I think his great-grandson is coming tonight so I hope they like it when they see it.”