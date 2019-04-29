Lily Collins stuns in black Elie Saab gown at the premiere of the new Ted Bundy film

The uniquely detailed black dress turned heads. Picture: PA

The gorgeous detailed black dress was by Elie Saab and has attracted tonnes of comments

Hollywood actress Lily Collins attended the premiere for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the Ted Bundy biopic, and all eyes were on her, and especially her dress.

The stunning black mesh and embroidered creation is by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, and we are obsessed.

Lily's black dress isn't available for purchase yet. Picture: pa

The Surrey-born star's dress comes straight from the runway of Elie Saab's Autumn 2019 collection and won't be available for purchase for a little while yet.

The sequinned gown’s mesh bodice has two hands making a heart shape, while the skirt is see-through with small heart appliqués all over.

She also sported some designer heels, opting for the Guiseppe Zanotti Double Betty sandals, which have a whopping 5.5-inch heel.

Zac Efron plays Lily's on-screen boyfriend and the pair walked the carpet together. Picture: PA

30-year-old Lily plays Ted Bundy's former girlfriend, Elizabeth 'Liz' Kloepfer in the highly anticipated film, which will be available on Netflix and in selected theatres on Friday May 3rd.

She walked the carpet with co-star and on-screen boyfriend, Zac Efron, who sported bleached hair for the first time.

31-year-old Zac wore a blue plaid suit and brown leather shoes, with a metallic gold tie to add a pop of colour.

Lily had her hair swept up in a soft bun, with strands pulled out near the front for an effortless look.

She paired the simple hairdo with bold electric blue eyeshadow that complemented the blue sequins on her dress, winged eyeliner and a nude lip.