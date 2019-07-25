Twilight fans can now RENT Bella Swan's famous Forks home on Airbnb

25 July 2019, 14:17

The “Twilight Swan House” is located in the rainy Pacific Northwest and costs $330 per night.
The “Twilight Swan House” is located in the rainy Pacific Northwest and costs $330 per night. Picture: AirBnb / Getty

The holiday house costs $330 a night and even comes with cardboard cut-outs of Bella and Jacob

Twilight superfans better get saving because Bella Swan's fictional home in Forks is now available to rent on Airbnb.

The charming house in the rainy Pacific Northwest where Kristen Stewart's character lives with her police chief father Charlie can be hired out through the popular rental website for $330 a night.

The sought-after property even features cut-outs of the main characters so guests can feel close to their beloved stars, plus there are themed rooms that cater to Team Edward or Team Jacob.

"For the first time ever, you are now able to experience the inside of the home, so lovingly referred to as the Twilight Swan House,' the Airbnb ad reads.

"This house was featured as the home of Charlie and Bella Swan in the movie Twilight."

Twilight fans can rent Bella Swan's home on Airbnb.
Twilight fans can rent Bella Swan's home on Airbnb. Picture: AirBnb

Fans of the hit series – which reportedly earned a total of $2.5 billion at the box office – won't be left disappointed as the white wooden exterior, the green kitchen cabinets and Bella's sage bedroom walls mirror the movie completely.

The ad reveals you can sleep in Bella's actual bedroom, complete with famous fairy lights, and dine at Charlie's wooden table, which was used during filming.

And, if vampires are your thing, you can "sleep in the "lookout" room, overlooking the front yard, which is where Bella looks out the window to see Edward parked".

Or, if your loyalty lies with werewolves, the "Jacob Black guest room" that's located downstairs might be a better option.

You'll want to get your reservation in quick through as demand for the holiday home is high, with hosts Dean and Amber accepting bookings eight months in advance.

Bella and Charlie's pad can fit 10 guests spread across five bedrooms, with one and a half bathrooms to clean up in. 

According to Airbnb, it currently costs $330 per night to say between Monday-Thursday, or on Sunday, and $440 per night on Friday and Saturday.

The extra detail you need to know? Although the 1930s white wooden lodge is set in Washington in all three films, the five-bedroom two-bathroom lodge is actually situated in Saint Helens, Oregon, so be sure to drop a state when you book your flights to the US.

You can book the Airbnb here.

