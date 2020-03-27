Mr Motivator returning to BBC with new show to keep Britain fit during coronavirus

Mr Motivator is returning to our screens. Picture: PA

Mr Motivator will be returning to the BBC with a new fitness show during the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Brits to stay at home to help limit the spread of coronavirus as he introduced lockdown measures across the UK.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

As a result of the new rules, many Brits have been struggling to keep up with their fitness regime, and have been turning to TV and online workouts in place of the gym.

Mr Motivator has landed a new show on the BBC. Picture: PA

So the news that Mr Motivator - real name Derrick Evans - is returning to BBC for a new show - called HealthCheck UK Live - will be welcome to many people seeking alternative fitness regimes.

Read more: Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus as he reveals he's self-isolating

The fitness instructor, 67, who shot to fame during the 1990s, will be aiming to keep Britain fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: "Now more than ever it is important to keep our bodies and minds healthy. Everybody say yeah, let's get happy and be wicked at home."

Mr Motivator shot to fame in the 90s with his workout videos. Picture: PA

He'll also be bringing back his famous neon leotards, and Michelle Ackerley, Dr Xand van Tulleken and Angela Rippon will also feature in the new show.

HealthCheck UK Live will air on BBC One every weekday morning for two weeks, starting next Monday (March 30).

TV presenter Michelle Ackerley said: "HealthCheck UK Live will offer support to audiences at home during these challenging times and I am delighted to be presenting the programme alongside broadcasting icon Angela Rippon, health expert Dr Xand, and of course Mr Motivator!"

NOW READ:

Government announce 'unprecedented' support package for self-employed people affected by coronavirus pandemic