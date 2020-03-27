Mr Motivator returning to BBC with new show to keep Britain fit during coronavirus

27 March 2020, 12:04

Mr Motivator is returning to our screens
Mr Motivator is returning to our screens. Picture: PA

Mr Motivator will be returning to the BBC with a new fitness show during the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Brits to stay at home to help limit the spread of coronavirus as he introduced lockdown measures across the UK.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

As a result of the new rules, many Brits have been struggling to keep up with their fitness regime, and have been turning to TV and online workouts in place of the gym.

Mr Motivator has landed a new show on the BBC
Mr Motivator has landed a new show on the BBC. Picture: PA

So the news that Mr Motivator - real name Derrick Evans - is returning to BBC for a new show - called HealthCheck UK Live - will be welcome to many people seeking alternative fitness regimes.

Read more: Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus as he reveals he's self-isolating

The fitness instructor, 67, who shot to fame during the 1990s, will be aiming to keep Britain fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: "Now more than ever it is important to keep our bodies and minds healthy. Everybody say yeah, let's get happy and be wicked at home."

Mr Motivator shot to fame in the 90s with his workout videos
Mr Motivator shot to fame in the 90s with his workout videos. Picture: PA

He'll also be bringing back his famous neon leotards, and Michelle Ackerley, Dr Xand van Tulleken and Angela Rippon will also feature in the new show.

HealthCheck UK Live will air on BBC One every weekday morning for two weeks, starting next Monday (March 30).

TV presenter Michelle Ackerley said: "HealthCheck UK Live will offer support to audiences at home during these challenging times and I am delighted to be presenting the programme alongside broadcasting icon Angela Rippon, health expert Dr Xand, and of course Mr Motivator!"

NOW READ:

Government announce 'unprecedented' support package for self-employed people affected by coronavirus pandemic

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tisha Merry has shared a video of her home with Alan Halsall

Coronation Street couple Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall give peek inside £750k ‘dream home’ during lockdown
Alina Pop is played by Ruxandra Porojnicu

Who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street and how old is actress Ruxandra Porojnicu?
Dr Hilary appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday this week, where he showed Lorraine Kelly and Ben Shephard how the new finger-prick coronavirus test works.

Dr Hilary explains how the 'game-changing' finger-prick coronavirus test works
You can take part in a virtual Friends quiz this Friday

There is a nationwide virtual Friends quiz coming to the UK this Friday
How to get Holly Willoughby's This Morning look

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black wrap skirt and cream shirt from Zara

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

What tune will you belt out?

Answer these questions and we'll tell you which song you'll sing from your quarantine balcony

Lifestyle

Here's how often you should clean your keyboard and mouse

How often should you clean your keyboard and mouse while working from home?

Lifestyle

You can now volunteer to keep an elderly person company via video chat amid the coronavirus pandemic

You can now adopt a lonely grandparent to video call amid the coronavirus pandemic

News

The popular 90s sitcom is known by everyone, but which character are you?

Which Friends character are you?

Lifestyle

Homeowners are being told not to move

Government urges homeowners to delay moving dates during coronavirus crisis

News

You really can clean pet fur off sofas in a matter of minutes

Try this simple hack to clean pet fur off sofas and other household fabrics with a squeegee

Lifestyle