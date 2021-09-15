Mrs Brown's Boys to return for Halloween special

Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for a Halloween special this year. Picture: BBC/Alamy

BBC show Mrs Brown's Boys will celebrate its 10 year anniversary with a one-off live Halloween special.

Fans of Mrs Brown's Boys will be delighted to learn there's a brand-new one-off special on the way...

The BBC sitcom will return this Halloween for a live special, which will be in celebration of the show's 10 year anniversary.

Brendan O’Carroll's legendary character Agnes Brown will return for the special, and the Irish matriarch will be joined by her whole family.

A TV insider told The Sun: "Mrs Brown’s Boys has done Christmas, now it’s time to give Halloween a special treatment. It’s a great way to give the sitcom a fresh dose of material and fans will be in for a real treat.

Mrs Brown's Boys first aired in 2011. Picture: BBC

"The show’s wardrobe team are going to have a field day, especially when they come to decide what outfits Agnes will wear."

Mrs Brown's Boys first aired on the BBC in 2011, and is one of the UK's best-loved sitcoms.

The show is so popular that Brendan has already signed a deal to make a new Christmas special every year until 2026.

Mrs Brown's Boys is played by Brendan O’Carroll. Picture: Alamy

The sitcom's first live show was screened in the summer of 2016, and Brendan has expressed his excitement at bringing it back for Halloween.

He said: "It’s a huge thrill to do another ‘live’ show for the BBC. It’ll be so wonderful to see them nervous all over again.

"We will be trying our best to stick to the script, but honestly a script is just a guideline. Bring it on."