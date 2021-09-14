Jennifer Aniston speaks out on 'bizarre' David Schwimmer romance rumours

14 September 2021, 11:09

Jennifer Aniston has denied reports that she dated David Schwimmer
Jennifer Aniston has denied reports that she dated David Schwimmer. Picture: Instagram/Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Jennifer Aniston has denied being romantically involved with her Friends co-star David Schwimmer.

Earlier this year, pretty much the whole world went into a frenzy following reports that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had got together.

The pair, who Ross and Rachel in sitcom Friends from 1994 until 2004, were involved in possibly the most high-profile on-screen romance of all time - so reports over the summer that they were together in real life sent fans absolutely wild.

Sadly for us all, however, David, 54, subsequently denied that there was any truth to the reports - and Jennifer, 52, has now broken her silence on the rumours.

David and Jennifer reunited for the Friends reunion earlier this year
David and Jennifer reunited for the Friends reunion earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/David Schwimmer

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother."

Jennifer did add that she understands why fans got so excited, saying: "But I understand it, though.

"It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

The rumours came just weeks after the Friends reunion, when David revealed that he and Jennifer fancied each other in the early seasons of the show.

David and Jennifer played Ross and Rachel in Friends
David and Jennifer played Ross and Rachel in Friends. Picture: Getty

He said: "The first season, we – I had a major crush on Jen," to which she replied: "It was reciprocated."

David then added: "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other.

"But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

