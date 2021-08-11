Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer 'dating in real life'

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have reportedly started dating. Picture: Getty/David Schwimmer - Instagram

By Alice Dear

The Friends actors reportedly reconnected after the reunion and are now spending 'quality time together'.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are dating in real life, according to reports.

The actors, who starred alongside each other as Rachel Green and Ross Gellar in hit series Friends, are believed to be reconnecting after the reunion episode brought them back together.

A source told Closer Magazine: "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.

"They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A."

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer starred alongside one another on the hit TV series Friends. Picture: Getty

They went on: "They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing.

"They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

Jennifer and David have reportedly been enjoying quality time together in LA. Picture: Getty

David and Jen reunited on the set of Friends: The Reunion, where the entire cast came back together. Picture: David Schwimmer/Instagram

This comes just months after David and Jennifer publicly admitted that they used to have feelings for one another during the early seasons of Friends.

During the reunion special, David revealed: "At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Jennifer added: "We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

While neither Jennifer or David have responded to the reports, fans of the pair are sharing their excitement over the possibility of a real-life Ross and Rachel romance.

David and Jennifer played on-off couple Ross and Rachel in the hit series. Picture: Getty

Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt, who she tied the knot with in 2000, five years before they separated and eventually divorced.

Between 2008 and 2009, Jennifer dated singer and songwriter John Mayer.

In 2011, Jen started dating actor Justin Theroux, who she went on to marry in 2015 before they sadly split in 2017.

David Schwimmer has also previously been married, but he sadly split from British artist Zoe Buckman in 2017, seven years after they wed.

The pair remain on good terms, however, and share a 10-year-old daughter, Cleo.