David Schwimmer denies reports he is dating Jennifer Aniston

David Schwimmer has denied the reports that he is dating Jennifer Aniston. Picture: Getty/Instagram - David Schwimmer

By Alice Dear

Friends actor David Schwimmer has responded to reports he has been growing closer to former co-star Jennifer Aniston, and it's not good news for Ross and Rachel fans.

David Schwimmer, 54, has denied reports he is dating friend and former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston.

This comes after a source claimed that David and Jen had been spending time together, with David allegedly flying from New York to LA to see her.

However, the actor – who recently reunited with Jennifer, 52, during Friends: The Reunion – has said there is "no truth" in the reports that their friendship has turned romantic.

David Schwimmer said there is "no truth" in the reports he is dating Jennifer. Picture: Getty

It was Closer Magazine that first reported the claims that Ross and Rachel were dating in real life, with a source telling the publication: "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.

"They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A."

David and Jennifer played Ross and Rachel on the hit TV series Friends. Picture: Getty

They went on: "They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing.

"They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

However, it seems David and Jennifer are still just friends, despite the pair admitting to having feelings for one another while filming the early seasons of the show.

The pair admitted they used to have feelings for one another. Picture: Instagram/David Schwimmer

This admission came during the reunion special, where David told host James Corden: "At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Jennifer added: "We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."