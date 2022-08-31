Mrs Brown's Boys return date confirmed with new series and special

Mrs Brown's Boys' Fiona O'Carroll has confirmed the show will make a comeback in 2023.

Mrs Brown's Boys fans rejoice, because the show is set to return for a new series.

Star of the show Fiona O'Carroll - who’s father Brendan created the series - has confirmed filming is set to take place in October.

The controversial programme was last seen on our screens nearly 10 years ago, but reportedly make a comeback with a mini-series next year, as well as two Christmas specials.

While the reunion was supposed to take place back in 2022, Covid meant there were delays to production.

Mrs Brown's Boys will be back next year. Picture: BBC/Alan Peebles

Fiona, 41, who plays Maria Brown in the show, told the RTE Guide: "In October we'll be filming Mrs Brown: two Christmas specials and the first of a mini-series of four episodes, the other three early next year.

"We've got the live show in November at the SSE Arena in Belfast and 3Arena in Dublin. And we're planning more theatre dates for next year."

Mrs Brown's Boys stars Brendan as Agnes Brown and made its TV debut in 2011, running until 2013.

Despite attracting some critics over the years, Brendan confirmed back in 2020 that the show will continue on the BBC until at least 2026 in a huge new deal for the show.

Mrs Brown's Boys' Fiona O'Carroll has opened up about a new series. Picture: BBC

He told The Irish Sun: "It’s incredible that the BBC have nailed down such a special slot for Mrs Brown.

"We’ve been doing it for nine years already — which is six more than the Royle Family had and more than Morecambe and Wise.

"This new deal we signed last week goes all the way to 2026, which means I will be able to grow into the part, and we’ve a clause in which guarantees Mrs Brown is aired at 10pm on Christmas night, or else we don’t have to make it.

"I wanted that because if it’s not good enough for Christmas Day, then we shouldn’t be making it."