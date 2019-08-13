Tear-jerking Mrs Doubtfire deleted scene would have made the film even more heartbreaking

Mrs Doubtfire was almost even more heartbreaking... Picture: 20th Century Fox

The much-loved Robin Williams film turns 26 this year

Mrs Doubtfire has established itself as one of the most acclaimed family films of all time, with it's simultaneously heartwarming and tear-jerking plot being a firm favourite of kids and parents across the world.

The film centres on a father called Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams), who disguises himself as a female housekeeper so he can spend time with his kids after his divorce from his wife.

Mrs Doubtfire was released in 1993. Picture: 20th Century Fox

And it turns out the film was almost even more heartbreaking than it already is - as it nearly contained two tearjerking scenes, that were deleted before the final edit.

In one, a tearful Lydia asks her dad to 'pretend' to be a normal family after she was distracted by her parents arguing during a spelling bee.

The film turns 26 years old this year. Picture: 20th Century Fox

In the second, a heated argument between mum Miranda and Daniel after she discovers that he was Mrs Doubtfire all along is seen by the three children - but thankfully in the final edit she is shown moved by Daniel's new show, and allows him more time with the children.

Mrs Doubtfire was released in 1993 - and stars Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein, and Robert Prosky.