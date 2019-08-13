Tear-jerking Mrs Doubtfire deleted scene would have made the film even more heartbreaking
13 August 2019, 12:05
The much-loved Robin Williams film turns 26 this year
Mrs Doubtfire has established itself as one of the most acclaimed family films of all time, with it's simultaneously heartwarming and tear-jerking plot being a firm favourite of kids and parents across the world.
The film centres on a father called Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams), who disguises himself as a female housekeeper so he can spend time with his kids after his divorce from his wife.
And it turns out the film was almost even more heartbreaking than it already is - as it nearly contained two tearjerking scenes, that were deleted before the final edit.
In one, a tearful Lydia asks her dad to 'pretend' to be a normal family after she was distracted by her parents arguing during a spelling bee.
In the second, a heated argument between mum Miranda and Daniel after she discovers that he was Mrs Doubtfire all along is seen by the three children - but thankfully in the final edit she is shown moved by Daniel's new show, and allows him more time with the children.
Mrs Doubtfire was released in 1993 - and stars Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein, and Robert Prosky.