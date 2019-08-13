Tear-jerking Mrs Doubtfire deleted scene would have made the film even more heartbreaking

13 August 2019, 12:05

Mrs Doubtfire was almost even more heartbreaking...
Mrs Doubtfire was almost even more heartbreaking... Picture: 20th Century Fox

The much-loved Robin Williams film turns 26 this year

Mrs Doubtfire has established itself as one of the most acclaimed family films of all time, with it's simultaneously heartwarming and tear-jerking plot being a firm favourite of kids and parents across the world.

Read more: Mum, 61, gives birth to granddaughter to fulfil gay son’s dream of being a dad

The film centres on a father called Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams), who disguises himself as a female housekeeper so he can spend time with his kids after his divorce from his wife.

Mrs Doubtfire was released in 1993
Mrs Doubtfire was released in 1993. Picture: 20th Century Fox

And it turns out the film was almost even more heartbreaking than it already is - as it nearly contained two tearjerking scenes, that were deleted before the final edit.

Read more: Liam Hemsworth breaks silence on Miley Cyrus split for the first time with heartbreaking comment

In one, a tearful Lydia asks her dad to 'pretend' to be a normal family after she was distracted by her parents arguing during a spelling bee.

The film turns 26 years old this year
The film turns 26 years old this year. Picture: 20th Century Fox

In the second, a heated argument between mum Miranda and Daniel after she discovers that he was Mrs Doubtfire all along is seen by the three children - but thankfully in the final edit she is shown moved by Daniel's new show, and allows him more time with the children.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes fights back tears as grieving Ruth Langsford leaves This Morning studio

Mrs Doubtfire was released in 1993 - and stars Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein, and Robert Prosky.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Greta Gerwig's new adaptation of Little Women will be released next year

When is Greta Gerwig's Little Women film released, who's in the cast with Timothée Chalamet and Emma Watson, and what's the trailer?
Is Ben Mitchell in danger?

EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell in danger as Phil seeks revenge over shock attack
The soap star is finally cleared

Emmerdale's Mark Jordon begs bosses to let him return after assault charges dropped
Lucy-Jo is expecting her second baby

Coronation Street’s Lucy-Jo Hudson reveals she's pregnant with new boyfriend a year after Alan Halsall split
Jermaine and Alice are appearing on Celebs Go Dating

Celebs Go Dating's Jermaine Pennant says he cheated because he grew up without a mum

Trending on Heart

The list has resurfaced online

Bizarre baby routine from the 1950s resurfaces – including daily sunbathing and an 11pm bedtime

Lifestyle

A girl with Down's syndrome was turned away from a trampoline park

Girl with Down's syndrome, 8, 'in floods of tears' after trampoline park refuses to let her play without doctor’s note

Lifestyle

Kerry Katona's daughter Lilly-Sue has been promoting controversial meal replacement shakes

Kerry Katona's daughter, 16, shows off weight loss from controversial meal replacement shakes

Celebrities

A woman has revealed her fake tan hack

Woman goes viral after revealing ‘life changing’ £1.50 hack to remove fake tan

Beauty

Lily O'Brien sharing bags are ideal for work (or at home on the sofa!)

Work snacks: Lily O'Brien's Share Bags are chocolate buttons for adults

Food & Health

Handsfree phones could be banned in the UK and Wales

Using hands-free phones while driving should be BANNED, MPs suggest

Lifestyle