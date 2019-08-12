Liam Hemsworth breaks silence on Miley Cyrus split for the first time with heartbreaking comment

12 August 2019, 17:12

Liam Hemsworth has broken his silence on his split with Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth has broken his silence on his split with Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty/PA/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Liam Hemsworth has spoken out for the first time after it was announced he and wife Miley Cyrus have split.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have split, less than a year after they married in a private ceremony in Tennessee.

Seven months on from their Christmas wedding and the actor, 29, and the singer, 26, announced they have gone their separate ways.

A statement released by Miley’s reps read: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

View this post on Instagram

L❤️VE YOU Valentine @liamhemsworth

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Liam has remained tight-lipped about the split, until now.

Breaking his silence on their separation, Liam said – when approached by a reporter from the Daily Mail Australia – “You don't understand what it's like.

Miley Cyrus has jetted off on a trip with friends following the split announcement
Miley Cyrus has jetted off on a trip with friends following the split announcement. Picture: PA
Miley was pictured kissing Brody Jenner's ex during their trip away
Miley was pictured kissing Brody Jenner's ex during their trip away. Picture: Instagram

“I don't want to talk about it mate."

Rumours the couple had split began to circle on Saturday 10th August, when Miley shared a picture without her wedding ring on.

Following the news of the split, Miley jetted off on a trip with friends – including Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter – who she was pictured kissing.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Alison Hammond is looking fab

Alison Hammond's dramatic weight loss secrets revealed after This Morning star sheds the pounds
Vicky has been praised by fans for her honesty

Vicky Pattison pens emotional Instagram about her weight gain alongside transformation picture
The singer has spoken out about her struggles in a bid to help others

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall reveals she battled life-threatening anorexia weeks before X Factor audition
Hayley Tamaddon has opened up about a recent train journey

Pregnant Corrie star Hayley Tamaddon reveals she sat on train floor for TWO hours after no-one offered a seat

TV & Movies

Eamonn was left to present the segment alone

Eamonn Holmes fights back tears as grieving Ruth Langsford leaves This Morning studio

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

What does your email signature say about you? (stock image)

What does YOUR email signature say about you? This hilarious chart reveals all

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae said she has been receiving death threats since leaving the Love Island vill

Love Island’s Molly-Mae says going to therapy has helped her deal with death threats from trolls

TV & Movies

Lauren Goodger was left speechless by the unusual tattoos

Celebs Go Dating’s Lauren Goodger left flabbergasted as date reveals nipple tattoos

TV & Movies

The Crown season 3 release date FINALLY confirmed

The Crown season 3 release date FINALLY confirmed by Netflix with teaser trailer featuring Olivia Colman

TV & Movies

The Apprentice will soon be back on our screens...

When does The Apprentice 2019 start and who's in this year's line up?

TV & Movies

Great British Bake Off is back

When does Great British Bake Off 2019 start, is Paul Hollywood judging and who's in the line-up?

TV & Movies