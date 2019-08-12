Liam Hemsworth breaks silence on Miley Cyrus split for the first time with heartbreaking comment

Liam Hemsworth has broken his silence on his split with Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty/PA/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Liam Hemsworth has spoken out for the first time after it was announced he and wife Miley Cyrus have split.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have split, less than a year after they married in a private ceremony in Tennessee.

Seven months on from their Christmas wedding and the actor, 29, and the singer, 26, announced they have gone their separate ways.

A statement released by Miley’s reps read: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Liam has remained tight-lipped about the split, until now.

Breaking his silence on their separation, Liam said – when approached by a reporter from the Daily Mail Australia – “You don't understand what it's like.

Miley Cyrus has jetted off on a trip with friends following the split announcement. Picture: PA

Miley was pictured kissing Brody Jenner's ex during their trip away. Picture: Instagram

“I don't want to talk about it mate."

Rumours the couple had split began to circle on Saturday 10th August, when Miley shared a picture without her wedding ring on.

Following the news of the split, Miley jetted off on a trip with friends – including Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter – who she was pictured kissing.