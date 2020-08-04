Who plays Nairobi in Money Heist, how old is she and what else has Alba Flores been in?

Money Heist's Nairobi is played by Alba Flores. Picture: Netflix/PA/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about actress Alba Flores, famous for her role as the powerful Nairobi in Money Heist.

*MONEY HEIST SPOILERS AHEAD*

Money Heist first aired on Netflix back in 2017, and quickly became a binge-worthy success on the streaming platform.

Among the cast was Alba Flores, who played the fun, independent and powerful Nairobi, who became everyone's favourite character in a matter of episodes.

Of course, this made it even harder when the character was killed off during the finale of part four after receiving a bullet to the head from Gandia.

With season five of Money Heist confirmed to be on the way, we take a look at everything we know about the actress who portrayed the iconic Nairobi:

READ MORE: When is the last season of La Casa de Papel coming out and who are the new characters?

Who is Alba Flores and how old is she?

Alba Flores is a 33-year-old Spanish actress.

She was born in Madrid on October 27, 1986, and is the daughter of musician and composer Antonio Flores.

Spanish actress Alba Flores is 33-years-old. Picture: PA

What else has Alba Flores been in?

As well as Money Heist, originally known as La Cases De Papel, Alba is also famous for portraying Saray Vargas de Jesús in Vis a vis.

The actress has also appeared in films such as El Calentito in 2005, The Memory of Water in 2015 and Los Managers in 2006.

Alba Flores played Nairobi from 2017 until her character was killed in season four. Picture: Netflix

Is Alba Flores married?

Alba Flores is a private person and so her relationship status is unknown.

However, it has been reported she used to date Spanish singer Ondina Maldonado.

Alba Flores keeps her fans up to date with her professional life on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Alba Flores

Does Alba Flores have Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Alba Flores on Instagram here - albafloresoficial.

READ NOW: Does Raquel die in Money Heist?