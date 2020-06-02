Ricky Gervais 'in talks with Netflix for After Life Christmas special'

2 June 2020, 10:47

There might be an After Life Christmas special in the works...
Will there be a Christmas special of Netflix's After Life? Ricky Gervais is said to be 'in talks' with Netflix for a new one-off episode.

After Life could be returning for a Christmas special later this year, following an extremely successful second season of the Netflix show.

The show's creator Ricky Gervais is said to be 'in talks' with Netflix for a festive episode, and will reportedly meet bosses of the streaming service later this month.

A TV source told The Sun: "Ricky is a huge asset to Netflix as everything he writes essentially turns to gold.

"There is such a huge appetite for After Life and it’s got a massive fan base.

"The third series won’t air until 2021 so there is a meeting in the diary to see if Ricky could create the Christmas special.

Ricky Gervais is reportedly 'in talks' for a Christmas special
"It would just be a stand-alone episode, p­ossibly one hour if Ricky thinks it would work.

"The only headache currently is the pandemic, but the fact that major shows like Coronation Street and EastEnders are filming again is ­giving them hope."

Will there be a season three of After Life?

This news comes after it was recently confirmed that Netflix had commissioned a third season of the show.

Earlier this month, Netflix UK wrote on Twitter: "NEWS: After Life will return for season 3."

Ricky also tweeted: "Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault."

Opening up about the success of season two, Ricky told his fans during a Twitter live stream: "Thank you, you played a blinder.

"You watched it, more of you, and faster, than you watched season 1. And that's only after one week. And they are the best company in the world, Netflix… They're f****** amazing.

"It's hard to say yes because it's a lot of work and you don't want it to diminish."

Is there a trailer for After Life season two?

There is! You can watch it below:

**Warning: trailer contains swearing**

