Which university does Too Hot To Handle's Haley Cureton attend and what's her Instagram handle?

Haley is one of the original cast members of THTH. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

Blonde bombshell Haley has definitely ruffled some feathers on the show.

Too Hot To Handle is Netflix's first original reality dating show and it's blown up overnight.

All of the characters have proved popular with viewers but one in particular has been named as a reality TV icon, and that is Haley Cureton.

The Florida native made no secret of the fact she was there to get her coin, pay for her nose job and leave, and that's what makes her so great.

Here's everything you need to know about Haley.

How old is Haley Cureton, and where is she from?

Haley is 22 (she was 20 at the point of filming), and is from Jacksonville Beach in Florida.

She's a full time university student and also an Instagram model on the side.

What university does she attend and what course does she study?

Haley attends the University of Northern Florida.

At the start of the series she made no secret of the fact she's in the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

She studies Geography, which is hilarious considering she claimed to not know where Australia is.

Speaking about her co-star Harry Jowsey, from Queensland, she said: "I like the international vibe. Harry's from Australia and I literally have no idea where that is!"

In December 2018, Haley was named "COED Girl of the Day," a title that one apparently earns from being an Instagram influencer and a "standout student."

At the time, it seems she got recognized for having 28,300 followers, whereas now she has over 240k and climbing.

What's Haley's Instagram handle?

You can follow Haley at @haley.cure