Which university does Too Hot To Handle's Haley Cureton attend and what's her Instagram handle?

23 April 2020, 22:41

Haley is one of the original cast members of THTH
Haley is one of the original cast members of THTH. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Blonde bombshell Haley has definitely ruffled some feathers on the show.

Too Hot To Handle is Netflix's first original reality dating show and it's blown up overnight.

All of the characters have proved popular with viewers but one in particular has been named as a reality TV icon, and that is Haley Cureton.

The Florida native made no secret of the fact she was there to get her coin, pay for her nose job and leave, and that's what makes her so great.

Here's everything you need to know about Haley.

How old is Haley Cureton, and where is she from?

Haley is 22 (she was 20 at the point of filming), and is from Jacksonville Beach in Florida.

She's a full time university student and also an Instagram model on the side.

What university does she attend and what course does she study?

Haley attends the University of Northern Florida.

At the start of the series she made no secret of the fact she's in the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

She studies Geography, which is hilarious considering she claimed to not know where Australia is.

Speaking about her co-star Harry Jowsey, from Queensland, she said: "I like the international vibe. Harry's from Australia and I literally have no idea where that is!"

In December 2018, Haley was named "COED Girl of the Day," a title that one apparently earns from being an Instagram influencer and a "standout student."

At the time, it seems she got recognized for having 28,300 followers, whereas now she has over 240k and climbing.

What's Haley's Instagram handle?

You can follow Haley at @haley.cure

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Hunky Kelz didn't find love on the show

How tall is Too Hot To Handle's Kelz Dyke, how old is he and what's his Instagram handle?
Too Hot To Handle has hooked millions across the world

Netflix's Too Hot To Handle to take Love Island's spot as biggest reality dating TV show
Too Hot To Handle cast ages

Too Hot To Handle contestant ages: how old are the cast of the Netflix show?
How much money do the Too Hot To Handle contestants lose if they break the rules?

Too Hot To Handle fines: How much money do the contestants lose for each action?
When will EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale run out of episodes?

When will Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale run out of episodes?

Trending on Heart

They've produced an easy recipe

IKEA reveal how to create their famous Swedish meatballs and sauce

Food & Health

Eight-year-olds are the most difficult

Research reveals age 8 is the most difficult to parent, not the terrible twos

Lifestyle

One of Phoebe's triplets from Friends is now all grown up and a TikTok sensation

One of Phoebe's triplets from Friends is now all grown up and a TikTok sensation
Harry and Francesca are still together

Are Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey still together? Too Hot To Handle star posts loved-up Instagram
Give yourself an at-home pamper session with these products

Lockdown beauty: The best treatments and products to try at home during isolation

Beauty