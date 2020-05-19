Is Netflix murder mystery White Lines a true story?

Is White Lines based on a true story? Here's everything you need to know...

White Lines is the latest Netflix series on the must-see list.

Created by Money Heist’s Alex Pina, the murder mystery follows Zoe Walker (Laura Haddock) as she heads to Ibiza to find out more about the disappearance of her brother Axel (Tom Rhys Harries).

But as fans binge watch the entire series, many have been wondering whether it is based on a true story. So, here’s what we know about White Lines…

Is White Lines a true story?

The short answer is no - the story of Zoe and Axel is completely fictional.

White Lines is not based on a true story. Picture: Netflix

Some fans have noticed the similarities to Netflix’s Pablo Escobar drama Narcos, with White Lines co-creator Andy Harries admitting this was the inspiration for his series.

Read More: Where was Netflix murder mystery White Lines filmed?

In a recent interview with Deadline, he said Narcos gave him the “initial spark” for the story “that straddled Britain and Ibiza.”

There are also some real-life missing persons that are similar to Axel's story.

In 2018, six UK citizens reportedly died in Ibiza, with some of the cases just as mysterious as White Lines.

In a piece written for the Metro in November 2018, Syan Angol-Lahrichie detailed her cousin's mysterious disappearance on the island in August of that year.

Laura Haddock stars in White Lines. Picture: Netflix

What is Netflix’s White Lines about?

The story starts with Zoe flying in from Manchester to Ibiza with her husband to identify the body of brother Axel, who’s body had resurfaced after torrential rain.

He moved there with three of his friends from Manchester, but disappeared twenty years ago while he was working as a DJ.

After finding out that her brother was murdered, Zoe decides to take matters into her own hands and investigate it herself.

Axel appears in a number of flashbacks which explain how he came to end up in Ibiza and what happened to him while he was there.

Speaking about her character, Laura Haddock told Radio Times: "She really throws herself in at the deep end. She finds herself in these situations that are hard to handle but she’s got that strong northern streak.

"Axel was super brave, her dad was a policeman, and that’s somewhere in her genetic makeup. She’s brave, she’s bold, and she’s also making big decisions and owning them.”

White Lines is available to watch on Netflix now.

Now Read: Mamma Mia 2 is coming to Netflix next month