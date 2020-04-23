How tall is Too Hot To Handle's Kelz Dyke, how old is he and what's his Instagram handle?

Hunky Kelz didn't find love on the show. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

Kelz Dyke has gone down a treat with Too Hot To Handle fans, and the Londoner is still single.

We're all obsessed with Too Hot To Handle, Netflix's newest ultra-bingeable dating series, and we're equally obsessed with the cast members.

One of the god-like males of the series is Kelechi 'Kelz' Dyle, the recruitment consultant from London.

Here's all the info you're dying to know about him...

How old is Kelz and where is he from?

Kelz is 27-years-old and lives in east London's Canary Wharf.

He moved to the UK from Austria at age 13 and was raised in the capital city.

How tall is Kelz?

The tallest guy of the series, he towers at an impressive six-foot-six.

What is his job?

Kelz works a 9-5 job as a senior recruitment consultant in the city.

However, as well as his main job, he also plays American football for the London Warriors.

What is Kelz's Instagram handle?

You can follow Kelz @kelechidyke.