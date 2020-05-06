When is the Too Hot To Handle reunion episode released and who will be on it?

6 May 2020, 16:53

Francesca and Harry on the show
Netflix's hit dating show is back for a reunion episode this week.

Too Hot To Has has become an overnight sensation, filling the Love Island-shaped hole in our hearts.

The Netflix original dating show has skyrocketed the 10 competitors to fame overnight, after the show was aired a whopping 12 months after it was filmed, with the stars having to keep it secret.

We can't wait to see everyone back together
When is the Too Hot To Handle reunion episode on Netflix?

It's recently been announced that the hit show will return THIS WEEK for a reunion episode, Netflix has confirmed.

The special will hit the streaming platform on Friday, May 8th.

The one-off episode is set to run through exactly what the contestants have been up to since the series aired, reuniting them all virtually.

Who will present the reunion show?

Too Hot To Handle: The Reunion will be presented by the show’s narrator Desiree Burch and promises fans “fresh updates, frisky banter and a series of spicy games”.

We can't wait to see if Lana returns too!

We can catch up with the cast
The dating competition with a no-sex twist spiced up our lockdowns when it premiered on Netflix last month.

During the six part series, we saw ten singles search for love in a Mexican resort with a chance of winning $100,000 – however, the contestants had to abstain from sexual activity throughout their time in the villa, with deductions made from the prize pot for any rule breaks.

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey were the couple to cost the group the most money, however both have revealed that they are still together to this day.

