Will there be a season 2 of Never Have I Ever on Netflix?

The Netflix drama has already gone down a treat with viewers. Picture: Neflix

Mindy Kaling's brand new Netflix series has fast-become one of the most popular shows on the streaming site.

Never Have I Ever has blown up since its release date on April 27th, and fans are already begging for more.

The brand new teen series follows Indian-American teenager, Devi, who navigates her way through high school after a very traumatic event happens in her family.

The show has got everyone hooked in a matter of days. Picture: Netflix

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling is behind the successful series, which has already become a favourite among teens and young adults.

After leaving us on a cliffhanger at the end of the 10-episode series, fans are all asking whether or not the show will continue...

Will there be a second season of Never Have I Ever?

As of today (April 30th), Netflix hasn't yet confirmed that the show will be back for a second series.

However, it's only been out and available to stream for three days!

Netflix usually wait around a month before they consider taking on another series of a show as it gives them enough streaming data to decide whether or not there's enough demand for it.

It's looking promising for the show already though, and there should be no cause for concern from fans of the show.

The show is already one of Netflix's top 10 series across the world, and the fact it was created by Hollywood actress, Mindy Kaling will be a huge factor in them wanting to extend the show for another series or two.

Season one ended on such a cliffhanger. Picture: Netflix

What happened at the end of season 1?

At the end of the first season we find out that main character Devi is facing the prospect of having to move to India with her mother.

She and her friends Elenor and Fabiola are all on great terms after a falling out, and it seems like Devi's realised her feelings for friend Ben.

Throughout the series we saw her chase after Paxton, and only at the end when he realises his feelings for her does she seem to steer another way and go after the boy who pined after her from the start.

It definitely feels like we deserve a season two!