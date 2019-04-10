When is the new Addams Family film released in the UK, who's in the cast and what's the trailer for the 2019 movie?

There's a new animated version of The Addams Family coming soon. Picture: YouTube / MGM, Addams Family teaser trailer

A new animated version of The Addams Family is set to drop this autumn, starring Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac.

Our favourite macabre family are returning to the big screen - only this time, they're in cartoon form.

Here's everything we know about the remake so far...

When is the new Addams Family movie out and what's it about?

The new Addams Family film is set to be released on 11th October, 2019.

Following the lives of the ghoulish Addams Family, the new animated film focuses on their efforts to avoid becoming the latest reality TV stars.

During a family celebration, a TV host comes calling, hoping to feature the macabre clan in a new show.

Morticia and Gomez, along with their children Wednesday and Pugsley, put together a plan to shake off the media attention once and for all.

Chloe Grace Moretz is the voice of Wednesday Addams, and Charlize Theron is Morticia. Picture: YouTube / MGM, Addams Family teaser trailer

Who's in the cast?

While the film is a cartoon version, you may recognise some of the voices featured in the movie.

Charlize Theron will be the voice of Morticia Addams, with Oscar Isaac playing Gomez.

Chloe Grace Moretz is lending her vocals as Wednesday Addams, and Stranger Things star Finn Wholfhard plays Pugsley.

Anjelica Huston starred as Morticia in the 1991 movie. Picture: YouTube / Movieclips

What other Addams Family movies have there been?

The last time the Addams Family graced the big screen was in 1993, when Addams Family Values came out.

The classic live action film starred Anjelica Huston, Raúl Juliá, and a young Christina Ricci as Wednesday - all of whom starred in the previous 1991 version.

The very first Addams Family film was released in the 1960s, and there was a TV series that ran between 1998-1999.

What's the trailer?

MGM released a teaser trailer for the new animated movie on

In the preview, we see the family's dark, Gothic mansion, creepy crawlies and even an explosion!

Of course, it also features that iconic theme tune.