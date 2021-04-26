Who is Viewpoint's Noel Clarke? Career, wife and net worth revealed

Noel Clarke plays DC Martin King in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV/PA Images/Instagram

How old is Noel Clarke and was he in Kidulthood? Everything you need to know about the Viewpoint actor...

ITV is back with a brand new crime drama starring Noel Clarke.

In the five-part series, Noel plays DC Martin Young, who sets up an observation post in the home of a single mother to keep tabs on the prime suspect in a missing person case.

It’s described as “a compelling, tense, claustrophobic thriller that turns the spotlight on the observer rather than the observed”.

But who is Noel Clarke and who is his wife? Here’s what we know…

How old is Noel Clarke?

Noel Clarke was born on 6 December 1975, making him 45-years-old.

Born in Notting Hill, West London, Noel studied Media at the University of North London, and worked as a personal trainer before going on to take acting classes at London's Actors Centre.

What has Noel Clarke been in?

Before bagging his role in Viewpoint, Noel has had a long career in film and TV acting.

The star played Mickey Smith in Doctor Who between 2005–2010.

But he is maybe best known for playing Sam in the films Kidulthood (2006), Adulthood (2008) and Brotherhood (2016), which he also wrote and directed.

Noel Clarke starred in Kidulthood. Picture: PA Images

Noel also plays Aaron Bishop in Bulletproof, which he also writes and produces, while other credits include Star Trek Into Darkness, The Anomaly, Mute and The Adventures of Paddington.

In 2015, Noel founded the company Unstoppable Film and Television with his friend Jason Maza and they have co-written, directed and starred in several productions.

Is Noel Clarke married?

Noel Clarke is married to Iris Clarke and the pair live in London together with their three children.

Their youngest son was born in October 2015, but Noel rarely shares photos of his family on social media.

Nick Clarke and his wife Iris. Picture: PA Images

What is Noel Clarke’s net worth?

Noel Clarke is thought to be worth around $3 million (£2.8million).

Opening up about his latest role, Noel told Heart.co.uk and other press he was over the moon to be offered the part of DC Martin Young.

He said: “I was attracted to the part because there was a stillness and real calm about the writing.

“I’ve never had this opportunity to play a role like this, it was a no brainer for me to be able to do it because in real life I am the complete polar opposite.”