Outnumbered kids reunite for a 'family' photo

The Outnumbered kids reunited for a new photo. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Polly Foreman

Almost seven years since the last episode aired, the kids from BBC show Outnumbered have reunited for a photo.

Get prepared to feel very, *very* old - because the adorable kids from Outnumbered are now grown adults in their 20s.

Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche, and Ramona Marquez - who played Jake, Ben, and Karen - posed for a photograph together captioned 'family', and fans rushed to share their excitement at the reunion.

One wrote: "Best ever tv family".

Another added: "Wow! All grown up!".

Some called for a reboot, with one writing: "Those were the days, be great to see a new series about your characters tackling adult life".

The three of them starred in Outnumbered - alongside their on-screen parents Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner - since it first aired on the BBC in 2007. The show ran until 2014, and was followed by a Christmas special in 2016.

Hugh previously opened up to Radio Times about a possible Outnumbered reunion, saying he'd like to see one set way into the future.

He said: "I really liked making it, and I’d be very happy to do some more," he said. "Maybe in 20 years when the children are looking after us.

"That would be a great format.

"I think it was one of those sitcoms that acknowledged how difficult it is to bring up kids and what an unholy mess it is, quite often,’ he added.

"That stuff is confusing and confused.

"The number of people who have come up to me and said, 'You are basically telling me the story of my own life.'

"But I would like to say that I’m a much better father than I appear to be on Outnumbered."